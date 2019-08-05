The Shapoorji Pallonji Group's solar EPC business will hit the capital markets with an initial public offering on Aug. 6. Mumbai-based Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) will be the first Indian solar company to go public. It expects to raise Rs 3152 crore ($470 million), with a price band of Rs 775-780 per equity share of Rs 1 face value. The IPO, which closes on Aug. 8, comprises an offer of up to Rs 2,083.33 crore from Shapoorji Pallonji and as much as Rs 1,041.67 crore of shares from Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala, Sterling and Wilson Solar's chairman. Together, the two promoters plan to sell a stake ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...