Intellifluence, an Influencer Marketing Platform, is Offering Lifetime Commissions for Influencers Who Refer New Brands

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of the influencer marketing platform Intellifluence, is pleased to announce the launch of a new program that offers lifetime commissions for influencers who refer new brands.

To learn more about the program, which is available worldwide, please visit https://intellifluence.com/blog/influencers-you-can-make-a-lot-more-now/.

As Sinkwitz noted, he understands that when influencers are trying to grow a global network, it is often easier to sign up one part of the network than another. For example, as Sinkwitz and his team have seen firsthand from the success of Intellifluence's influencer-to-influencer referral program, while influencers have recommended people from much of the world, in some countries there are not any brands to allow them to stay busy making money and receiving products.

"I believe that we can now change this by introducing our influencer-to-brand referral offer," Sinkwitz noted, adding that there are a number of reasons why influencers will be excited about the new program, the first of which is lifetime commissions.

"For as long as the brand you sign up is paying us a subscription, you'll receive 10 percent of that subscription which will show up in your Payments report and be paid out like all other transactions backed by the Intellifluence Promise."

In addition, Sinkwitz said, if influencers are working with brands off of the Intellifluence platform, they can earn a commission if they get them to sign up with the company. And for influencers who are collaborating with companies in other parts of the world, they can now approach those businesses to bring them to the Intellifluence platform.

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In over two years, over 50,000 influencers with an aggregate reach of around 3 Billion have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands are able to create campaigns with public offers for the influencer Marketplace or use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence.

