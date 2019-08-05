(article 223-16 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY):
Number of
Outstanding shares
Total number of
voting rights
Total number of voting rights
Exercisable during the
General Meeting
92,049,169
92,049,169
91,594,919
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92, 049,169
Registered office: 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre
75002 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005323/en/
Contacts:
Mercialys