The global cancer stem cell therapeutics marketis expected to grow by USD 219.43 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate due to an increase in year-over-year growth. The side effects of stem cell transplant are one of the major challenges in the market. These side-effects include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, low levels of platelets and red blood cells, and diarrhea.

Technavio researchers, however, project the strong pipeline in the development of novel cancer stem cell therapies as a key factor that will drive market growth. The growing prevalence of cancer has encouraged vendors to develop novel cancer stem cell therapeutics. Vendors are developing orally-administered drugs to inhibit cancer stemness pathways by targeting signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT 3) to treat pancreatic cancer. Many of these stem cell therapies are in Phase III of clinical trials and are likely to be launched during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global cancer stem cell therapeutics market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the availability of stem cell markers as one of the key emerging trends in the global cancer stem cell therapeutics market.

Global cancer stem cell therapeutics market: Availability of stem cell markers

The identification of cancer stem cells is challenging due to the heterogeneity in cervical carcinoma. However, the availability of stem cell markers is facilitating the identification of cancer stem cells in various cancer types such as breast cancer and cervical cancer. Thus, the emergence of stem cell markers is expected to be a key trend in the cancer stem cell therapeutics market during the forecast period.

"The market is witnessing an increase in research activities related to cancer stem cell signaling pathways. Signaling pathways play an essential role in the accurate regulation of stem cell functions. Thus, the increase in research activity on signaling pathways will have a positive impact on the growth of the cancer stem cell therapeutics market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global cancer stem cell therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cancer stem cell therapeutics market by type (allogeneic stem cell transplant and autologous stem cell transplant) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The allogeneic stem cell transplant segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for ABOUT 90% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 46% of the overall cancer stem cell therapeutics market. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2019-2023.

