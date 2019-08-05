Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics appoints Scott Coiante as CFO

STOCKHOLM - August 5, 2019. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Scott Coiante as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. An experienced finance executive in biotech, Mr. Coiante brings nearly 20 years of accounting, fundraising and operational experience to Aprea.

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein.

Scott Coiante joins Aprea from Agile Therapeutics, where he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Having served at Agile since 2010, he played a leadership role in the company and in the development of the internal finance and accounting infrastructure. Prior to joining Agile, he was from 2002 Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Medarex, Inc., formerly a NASDAQ listed biotech company that was acquired in 2009 by Bristol Myers Squibb. Mr. Coiante received a BS in Accounting from Villanova University.

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com





