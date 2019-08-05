The global blepharitis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005296/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global blepharitis drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Monotherapy remains the preferred choice of treatment for blepharitis. However, combination products are generally used only when monotherapy has not provided the required benefits. The combination therapies, largely used for treating blepharitis, are used to combat drug resistance caused by pathogens. Usually, combination drugs aim at different targets or pathways to combat the disease with minimal adverse effects. Also, combination therapies improve the tolerability as two compounds can be employed below their dose thresholds. Therefore, the use of a combination of steroids and topical agents has been increasing over the years due to their higher efficacy compared with monotherapies. Hence, the advantages of combination therapies compared with monotherapy are driving the increase in the use of combination drugs, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of novel drug formulations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global blepharitis drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Blepharitis Drugs Market: Development of Novel Drug Formulations

Antibiotics and steroids are the most commonly used drugs for the symptomatic treatment of blepharitis, as the market does not have any novel approved drugs. However, there is a high unmet demand for novel therapies with fewer side-effects and higher efficacy. Therefore, several companies are developing novel therapies to treat blepharitis. For instance, Nicox SA (Nicox) is developing NCX 4261 (fluticasone propionate), a novel patented ophthalmic suspension of nanocrystals molecule. It is a targeted topical treatment of the eyelid margins for patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. NCX 4261 can be applied directly with a swab to the inflammatory site. This minimizes the potential penetration of the drug through the cornea, which can result in the damaging side effects associated with current off-label steroids. Thus, such advancements in drugs are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of novel drug formulations, the increase in funding for research on ophthalmic diseases and the growing awareness about eye diseases are some other major factors that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Blepharitis Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global blepharitis drugs market by product (steroids and antibiotics) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the North American and APAC region is expected to maintain its register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies that offer branded and generic drugs; and the availability of low-cost generics respectively.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005296/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com