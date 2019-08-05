Cannabis Real Estate Firm BANGI, Inc. Appoints Entertainer And Entrepeneur "Ray J" As Strategic Digital Media Consultant

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / BANGI, Inc . (OTC PINK:BNGI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, today announced the appointment of "Ray J" to the newly created position of Strategic Digital Media Consultant, effective immediately. Today's announcement follows Ray J's recent $5 million investment to support the launch of William Ray LA, his wholly-owned cannabis and CBD management firm that is expected to grow to over $50 million in annual revenues.

In his new role, as an established influencer Ray J will introduce and increase BANGI's exposure to the millennial movement through his large and closely followed social media channels, including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, as well as through his new cannabis venture, William Ray LA. In doing so, this strategy will serve to both educate new audiences about the benefits of investing in the cannabis industry as well as increase BANGI's recognition to other well-known celebrity influencers.

"Ray J keenly understands the digital marketing challenges facing the cannabis industry, and his visionary storytelling and leadership will further bolster the strength of our incredible executive team," said Dr. Neil Parsan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BANGI, Inc. "We're thrilled to have him on board as we continue to grow BANGI's business, customers, and brand as a whole."

"I am looking forward to joining this very dynamic organization and helping to bridge the divide between the millennials and Wal Street through my extensive social and digital marketing platforms at Raytroniks Media," said Ray J.

Launch of BANGI TV

At BANGI, Ray J and his team will be working on several strategic marketing initiatives that will support the company's overall marketing strategy, which will be spearheaded by Mathew Knowles, who recently was named as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). One such initiative will include spearheading the development and launch of BANGI TV, which management expects to use to more effectively community with its shareholders, prospective tenants as well as other facets of the cannabis industry.

About BANGI, Inc. [OTC: BNGI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

