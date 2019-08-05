The e-commerce group will invest an undisclosed sum in a 45 MW solar array in the U.S. state of Virginia. It also plans to invest in a 23.2 MW wind farm in Ireland.Amazon has revealed plans to invest in a 45 MW solar project in the U.S. state of Virginia and a 23.2 MW wind farm in Ireland. The two projects will provide electricity for Amazon Web Services data centers. After they are completed in 2020, the online shopping giant will have 66 renewable energy projects throughout the world, including 51 PV arrays, according to an online statement. The 45 MW solar project in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...