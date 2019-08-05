The global flatbed semi-trailer market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the global flatbed semi-trailer market size is the growing demand for semi-trailers in emerging economies. Increase in manufacturing and construction activities in emerging countries of APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe are increasing the demand for transportation and logistics. This is increasing the demand for flatbed semi-trailers, as fleet operators and construction companies need efficiency, faster turnaround time, and safe transport of goods, Thus, the growing demand for semi-trailers in emerging economies is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of all-electric semi-trailer truck will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global flatbed semi-trailer market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market: Development of All-Electric Semi-Trailer Truck

Electric semi-trailer trucks have gained immense traction during the last decade, with several truck manufacturers launching large variants of all-electric trucks in recent times. Although their cost is relatively higher than a diesel truck, electric trucks create value for customers in terms of emission reduction and lower total cost of ownership. The growing adoption of all-electric semi-trailer trucks is expected to boost the adoption of combo and aluminum flatbed semi-trailers, which are lighter than steel flatbed semi-trailers.

"Apart from the development of all-electric semi-trailer truck, other factors such as the emergence of truck platooning, and the growing popularity of aluminum flatbed semitrailers will have a significant impact on the growth of the flatbed semi-trailer market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Flatbed semi-trailer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global flatbed semi-trailer market worth by type (combo flatbed semi-trailer, steel flatbed semi-trailer, and aluminum flatbed semi-trailer) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the flatbed semi-trailer market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the flatbed semi-trailer market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as rapid infrastructural and industrial development and collaboration among suppliers and manufacturers.

