Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) offers unlimited data through its brand new tariff to sports fans travelling to Turkey for the Super Cup finale between two English rivals Liverpool and Chelsea scheduled for August 14. Supporters will experience the finale in joy with the huge data plan provided by an exclusive addition to 'Turkcell Tourist Welcome Pack'. When the pack is bought between August 10th and 14th, sports fans can use the unlimited data on the finale day to share their joy and excitement with their loved ones. The pack also includes 20GB of 4.5G data, along with 30GB of separate data to use on Turkcell's BiP that lets users stay in touch with their loved ones and unlimited texting on WhatsApp.

Turkcell offers unlimited data through its brand new tariff to sports fans travelling to Turkey for the Super Cup finale between two English rivals Liverpool and Chelsea scheduled for August 14. (Photo: Business Wire)

Underlining Turkcell's intention to show Turkish hospitality to sports fans at the final, "As Turkey hosts the Super Cup finale, the world's eyes will be on Istanbul, and Turkcell will ensure sports fans experience Turkcell's super fast mobile network with speeds up to 1.2Gbps during the finale," says Omer Barbaros Yis, Turkcell CMO. "We have designed an exclusive pack for sports fans to communicate real-time and share their excitement. We welcome and wish both teams luck for the finale."

Turkcell's mobile team members will be ready to serve sports fans before and during the match to ensure fans easily buy the pack. Detailed information about the pack is available on the link: https://www.turkcell.com.tr/kampanyalar/cepten-internet/super-internet-campaign-super-internet-kampanyasi

