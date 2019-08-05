8x8 Positioned as a Leader for the Eighth Consecutive Year

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.1 This is the eighth year in a row 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

"Companies using one technology platform for voice, video collaboration, team messaging and contact center from a single vendor are realizing tremendous business value that goes far beyond the sum of each individual solution," said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "We believe that Gartner's recognition again this year validates our commitment to delivering innovation across the entire 8x8 platform to help organizations enhance customer and employee experiences and accelerate their business growth."

With over 30 years of R&D innovation, 8x8 delivers communications solutions and enterprise-class APIs for global voice, chat, video, team messaging and contact center from one cloud platform. Real-time analytics and intelligence allow businesses to harness actionable insights across interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and outpace the competition. 8x8 solutions help companies transform communications, empower and unify the needs of the global, mobile workforce, and unleash productivity to maximize both employee and customer engagement.

In addition to being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 8x8 has also been positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America2 for the last four consecutive years.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Daniel O'Connell, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Christopher Trueman, Sebastian Hernandez, July 30, 2019. This Magic Quadrant report name has changed from 2015 onwards- 2015-2019: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 2014: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America With Additional Regional Presence, 2012-2013: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America.

[2] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Simon Harrison, Daniel O'Connell, October 17, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

