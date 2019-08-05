Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28 February 2019
PR Newswire
London, August 5
5 August 2019
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")
AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019
Chairman's Statement
The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2018 to 28 February 2019. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the NEX website at https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1191336, or via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.
The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$266,770 (2018: US$146,845).
The Company increased its profitability and continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Europe and the Americas as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Fintech space.
I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.
The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2019.
Richard Cayne
Chairman
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Contacts:
Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561
Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)
Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
www.asiawealthgroup.com
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 28 February 2019
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|2019
|2018
|Non-current assets
|Fixed assets
|13,538
|25,130
|Investment property
|378,523
|400,343
|392,061
|425,473
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,083,880
|1,346,655
|Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $7,090 (2018: $nil))
|158,027
|228,577
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|230,302
|318,162
|Loans and other receivables
|617,397
|92,168
|Prepaid tax
|1,285
|687
|Prepayments and other assets
|94,469
|104,964
|2,185,360
|2,091,213
|Total assets
|$
|2,577,421
|$
|2,516,686
|Equity
|Share capital
|913,496
|913,496
|Treasury shares
|(318,162)
|-
|Consolidation reserve
|405,997
|405,997
|Translation reserve
|29,325
|28,725
|Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit)
|123,861
|(135,730)
|Total equity
|1,154,517
|1,212,488
|Non-current liabilities
|Liabilities under finance lease agreements
|1,556
|10,900
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|1,315,298
|1,194,592
|Due to director
|3,114
|4,797
|Liabilities under finance lease agreements
|7,779
|7,785
|Tax payable
|879
|2,586
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|94,278
|83,538
|1,421,348
|1,293,298
|Total liabilities
|1,422,904
|1,304,198
|Total equity and liabilities
|$
|2,577,421
|$
|2,516,686
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 28 February 2019
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|Commission income
|2,397,341
|2,160,615
|Rental income
|31,409
|29,983
|2,428,750
|2,190,598
|Expenses
|Commission expense
|1,509,995
|1,327,368
|Professional fees
|311,910
|323,883
|Directors' fees
|298,276
|202,700
|Impairment losses
|8,827
|106,613
|Travel and entertainment
|76,010
|54,539
|Office expense
|41,458
|43,763
|Wages and salaries
|47,266
|43,253
|Depreciation
|34,041
|35,057
|Rent
|17,094
|16,417
|Marketing
|9,623
|11,422
|Other expenses
|37,658
|39,911
|2,392,158
|2,204,926
|Net income/(loss) from operations
|36,592
|(14,328)
|Other income/(expenses)
|Gain on disposal of associate company
|-
|7,522
|Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain
|(62,838)
|113,537
|Net change in financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
|2,425
|-
|Other income
|292,463
|44,360
|232,050
|165,419
|Net income before finance costs
|268,642
|151,091
|Finance costs
|Interest expense
|822
|973
|Net income before taxation
|267,820
|150,118
|Taxation
|1,050
|3,273
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|266,770
|$
|146,845
|Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company
|266,770
|146,845
|Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.02401
|$
|0.01284
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.02401
|$
|0.01284
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 28 February 2019
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|2019
|2018
|Operating activities
|Total comprehensive income
|266,770
|146,845
|Adjustments for:
|Impairment losses
|8,827
|106,613
|Depreciation
|34,041
|35,057
|Gain on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|(7,522)
|Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain)
|57,965
|(28,354)
|Operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities
|367,603
|252,639
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables
|54,544
|(68,214)
|(Increase)/decrease in loans and other receivables
|(525,229)
|40,878
|Increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|(230,302)
|-
|Increase in prepaid tax
|(598)
|(687)
|Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and other assets
|10,495
|(8,612)
|Increase in trade payables
|120,706
|266,638
|Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements
|(9,350)
|(6,577)
|Decrease in deferred revenue
|-
|(1,958)
|(Decrease)/increase in tax payable
|(1,707)
|2,586
|Increase/(decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
|10,740
|(13,859)
|Cash flows (used in)/from operating activities
|(203,098)
|462,834
|Investing activities
|Disposal of associate
|-
|7,522
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(970)
|(6,398)
|Cash flows (used in)/from investing activities
|(970)
|1,124
|Financing activities
|Net advances from related party
|(1,683)
|(55,072)
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|(1,683)
|(55,072)
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(205,751)
|408,886
|Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|(57,024)
|68,622
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|1,346,655
|869,147
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|1,083,880
|$
|1,346,655
|Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.