Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28 February 2019

5 August 2019

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2018 to 28 February 2019. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the NEX website at https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1191336, or via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$266,770 (2018: US$146,845).

The Company increased its profitability and continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Europe and the Americas as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2019.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 28 February 2019

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2019 2018 Non-current assets Fixed assets 13,538 25,130 Investment property 378,523 400,343 392,061 425,473 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,083,880 1,346,655 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $7,090 (2018: $nil)) 158,027 228,577 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 230,302 318,162 Loans and other receivables 617,397 92,168 Prepaid tax 1,285 687 Prepayments and other assets 94,469 104,964 2,185,360 2,091,213 Total assets $ 2,577,421 $ 2,516,686 Equity Share capital 913,496 913,496 Treasury shares (318,162) - Consolidation reserve 405,997 405,997 Translation reserve 29,325 28,725 Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit) 123,861 (135,730) Total equity 1,154,517 1,212,488 Non-current liabilities Liabilities under finance lease agreements 1,556 10,900 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,315,298 1,194,592 Due to director 3,114 4,797 Liabilities under finance lease agreements 7,779 7,785 Tax payable 879 2,586 Other payables and accrued expenses 94,278 83,538 1,421,348 1,293,298 Total liabilities 1,422,904 1,304,198 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,577,421 $ 2,516,686

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 28 February 2019

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2019 2018 Revenue Commission income 2,397,341 2,160,615 Rental income 31,409 29,983 2,428,750 2,190,598 Expenses Commission expense 1,509,995 1,327,368 Professional fees 311,910 323,883 Directors' fees 298,276 202,700 Impairment losses 8,827 106,613 Travel and entertainment 76,010 54,539 Office expense 41,458 43,763 Wages and salaries 47,266 43,253 Depreciation 34,041 35,057 Rent 17,094 16,417 Marketing 9,623 11,422 Other expenses 37,658 39,911 2,392,158 2,204,926 Net income/(loss) from operations 36,592 (14,328) Other income/(expenses) Gain on disposal of associate company - 7,522 Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain (62,838) 113,537 Net change in financial asset at fair value through profit or loss 2,425 - Other income 292,463 44,360 232,050 165,419 Net income before finance costs 268,642 151,091 Finance costs Interest expense 822 973 Net income before taxation 267,820 150,118 Taxation 1,050 3,273 Total comprehensive income $ 266,770 $ 146,845

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company 266,770 146,845 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic earnings per share $ 0.02401 $ 0.01284 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02401 $ 0.01284

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended 28 February 2019

Expressed in U.S. Dollars