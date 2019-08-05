sprite-preloader
05.08.2019 | 14:40
05.08.2019 | 14:40
PR Newswire

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28 February 2019

PR Newswire

London, August 5

5 August 2019

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2018 to 28 February 2019. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the NEX website at https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1191336, or via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$266,770 (2018: US$146,845).

The Company increased its profitability and continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Europe and the Americas as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2019.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

www.asiawealthgroup.com

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 28 February 2019

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20192018
Non-current assets
Fixed assets13,53825,130
Investment property378,523400,343
392,061425,473
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents1,083,8801,346,655
Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $7,090 (2018: $nil))		158,027228,577
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss230,302318,162
Loans and other receivables617,39792,168
Prepaid tax1,285687
Prepayments and other assets94,469104,964
2,185,3602,091,213
Total assets$2,577,421$2,516,686
Equity
Share capital913,496913,496
Treasury shares(318,162)-
Consolidation reserve405,997405,997
Translation reserve 29,32528,725
Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit)123,861(135,730)
Total equity1,154,5171,212,488
Non-current liabilities
Liabilities under finance lease agreements1,55610,900
Current liabilities
Trade payables1,315,2981,194,592
Due to director3,1144,797
Liabilities under finance lease agreements7,7797,785
Tax payable8792,586
Other payables and accrued expenses94,27883,538
1,421,3481,293,298
Total liabilities1,422,9041,304,198
Total equity and liabilities$2,577,421$2,516,686

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 28 February 2019

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20192018
Revenue
Commission income2,397,3412,160,615
Rental income31,40929,983
2,428,7502,190,598
Expenses
Commission expense1,509,9951,327,368
Professional fees311,910323,883
Directors' fees298,276202,700
Impairment losses8,827106,613
Travel and entertainment76,01054,539
Office expense41,45843,763
Wages and salaries47,26643,253
Depreciation34,04135,057
Rent17,09416,417
Marketing9,62311,422
Other expenses37,65839,911
2,392,1582,204,926
Net income/(loss) from operations36,592(14,328)
Other income/(expenses)
Gain on disposal of associate company-7,522
Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain(62,838)113,537
Net change in financial asset at fair value through profit or loss2,425-
Other income292,46344,360
232,050165,419
Net income before finance costs268,642151,091
Finance costs
Interest expense822973
Net income before taxation267,820150,118
Taxation1,0503,273
Total comprehensive income$266,770$146,845

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company266,770146,845
Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
Basic earnings per share$0.02401$0.01284
Diluted earnings per share$0.02401$0.01284

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended 28 February 2019

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20192018
Operating activities
Total comprehensive income266,770146,845
Adjustments for:
Impairment losses8,827106,613
Depreciation34,04135,057
Gain on disposal of fixed assets-(7,522)
Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain)57,965(28,354)
Operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities367,603252,639
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables54,544(68,214)
(Increase)/decrease in loans and other receivables(525,229)40,878
Increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss(230,302)-
Increase in prepaid tax(598)(687)
Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and other assets10,495(8,612)
Increase in trade payables120,706266,638
Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements(9,350)(6,577)
Decrease in deferred revenue-(1,958)
(Decrease)/increase in tax payable(1,707)2,586
Increase/(decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses10,740(13,859)
Cash flows (used in)/from operating activities(203,098)462,834
Investing activities
Disposal of associate-7,522
Acquisition of fixed assets(970)(6,398)
Cash flows (used in)/from investing activities(970)1,124
Financing activities
Net advances from related party(1,683)(55,072)
Cash flows used in financing activities(1,683)(55,072)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(205,751)408,886
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents(57,024)68,622
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year1,346,655869,147
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$1,083,880$1,346,655
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.

© 2019 PR Newswire

