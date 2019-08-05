Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a company with operations that are principally engaged through its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. President and CEO, Robert Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly shared that the Company has recently been uplisted from the pink sheets to the OTCQB. This exciting milestone was announced just days ago and represents a number of opportunities for the Company.

Goldstein shared that the Company's next goal will be to uplist to the NASDAQ, but for now they're excited to have succeeded in this important achievement. In order to qualify for the OTCQB uplisting, the Company had to function as a fully reporting business, which is a costly fee in terms of expenses each year. "If you're careful, you can do it for about $100,000 per year.", explained Goldstein.

Jolly then noted the Company's explosive growth in sales over the past few quarters and asked about their upcoming projects. Goldstein shared that the Company has recently secured a new partnership, which will allow them to utilize their DroneRad technology in water. This will expand the uses of their technology greatly, allowing the user to view underwater images and videos, as well as utilize radiation and chemical sensors. This platform also includes the testing of drinking water sources.

Jolly then asked how the OTCQB uplisting will benefit the Company and its investors. Goldstein explained that pink sheet companies are often prohibited from large investments, however OTCQB companies have a much larger pool of possible investors.

To close the interview, Goldstein shared his excitement for the Company's upcoming products and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on their projects.

To hear Robert Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7333228-us-nuclear-ceo-robert-goldstein-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-announce-the-company-s-uplisting

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a fully-reporting, publicly traded company on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board, traded under the ticker symbol UCLE. The Company's operations are principally engaged through its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. The Company designs, manufactures and markets branded, full line radiation detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry and for emerging technological processes such as Thorium and Molten Salt (MSR) reactor technologies both domestically and internationally to customers such as United States Government Agencies, the U.S. Military, Homeland Security, Scientific Laboratories, Universities, Hospitals, nuclear reactor facilities in the United States, China, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, Russia, and others.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information by visiting US Nuclear Corp. and the SEC website.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Ph: (818) 883 7043 | Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46725