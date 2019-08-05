Aureus Incorporated: Aureus/Yuengling's Ice Cream Comments on the Posting of Second Quarter Financial Statement with Robust Earnings and Strong Balance Sheet

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTCPINK:ARSN), ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry with exclusive rights to operate the online sales of Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, as well as Yuengling's distribution at select retail locations, announces the recent posting of its second quarter financial statement with robust earnings and a strong post-closing balance sheet to OTC Markets.

"This is a strong launch for the Aureus/Yuengling alliance," said Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus. "For the period ending April 30, 2019, the company reported earnings of $156,529 and total assets of $2,006,015. We are quite gratified to be able to post these initial figures for Aureus and our Yuengling's Ice Cream subsidiary. If certain details completing the acquisition had not taken longer than anticipated, we would have attempted to launch at a time other than the winter and spring months, which are traditionally the slower months in this space. Nonetheless, it's a marked indicator of the kind of regional brand loyalty that Yuengling's Ice Cream enjoys, that we can post these kinds of results during what is normally the less active ice cream sales season."

"It also bears pointing out," continued Dickson, "that analysts who have read our second quarter financial statement are immediately struck by how small the size of our market cap is at around $600,000. Several commentators confessed that they thought they had misread the figures at first, the number seemed so low. One commentator called Aureus: 'an undercover price-to-sales ratio gem.'"

Rob Bohorad, COO of the Yuengling's Ice Cream subsidiary commented, "Everyone is very pleased that the Company has posted these numbers at the start of our undertaking, but astute observers will take note that this healthy first milestone can only mean better developments are on the way. We are now in our busy season for ice cream sales. The hot months of summer are when our loyal customer base spends the most on our gourmet, locally sourced ice cream products. Higher sales volume should be coming, due not only to seasonal factors, but because of the compounding effect of the new product lines Yuengling's will be launching, the streamlining of our distribution model, and the ramping up of our latest customer acquisition strategies."

Aureus, Inc. has a fiscal year end of October 31st. The Company filed its second quarter financial statements with OTC markets on July 16th, 2019. This is the first time Aureus has posted earnings.

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of rights to the Yuengling Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sale the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For More Information

Contact & Media Inquiries:

Aureus.now@gmail.com

404.885.6045

www.AureusNow.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/AureusNow

SOURCE: Aureus Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554557/AureusYuenglings-Ice-Cream-Comments-on-the-Posting-of-Second-Quarter-Financial-Statement-with-Robust-Earnings-and-Strong-Balance-Sheet