Following a record Q1, Fluence had a quieter Q2. A shortfall in new recurring deals and delays at San Quintin lead us to trim our forecasts. Nevertheless, we see a recovery in H2. With a record backlog, healthy prospects in China and the Ivory Coast project set to ramp, growth should rebound. The commitment to reach positive EBITDA in Q4 remains intact.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...