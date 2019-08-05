2019 ISDA Annual Europe Conference
Keynote Addresses by:
Robert Ophèle, Chairman, AMF
David Schwimmer, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group
Dawn D. Stump, Commissioner, US CFTC
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual Europe conference in London on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
- Keynote address: Robert Ophèle, Chairman, AMF
- Keynote interview: David Schwimmer, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group
- Keynote address: Dawn D. Stump, Commissioner, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org.
The conference will include sessions on:
- Outlook for Brexit
- LIBOR transition and trading the new risk-free rates
- Challenges posed by initial margin requirements
- Priorities for European regulation under the new EC/post-Brexit
- Tackling post-trade inefficiencies
Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the Association's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.
WHEN Thursday, September 19, 2019
Press Briefing Q&A, 10:20AM 10:45AM, featuring:
Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman, Managing Director, Head of Regulatory Strategy, Société Générale Global Banking and Investor Solutions
Scott O'Malia, ISDA Chief Executive Officer
WHERE Allen Overy LLP
One Bishops Square Auditorium
London E1 6AD
Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 71 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association's website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter @ISDA.
Lauren Dobbs, ldobbs@isda.org, +1 212 901 6019