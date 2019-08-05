2019 ISDA Annual Europe Conference

Keynote Addresses by:

Robert Ophèle, Chairman, AMF

David Schwimmer, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group

Dawn D. Stump, Commissioner, US CFTC

Press Registration Open!

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual Europe conference in London on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org.

The conference will include sessions on:

Outlook for Brexit

LIBOR transition and trading the new risk-free rates

Challenges posed by initial margin requirements

Priorities for European regulation under the new EC/post-Brexit

Tackling post-trade inefficiencies

Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the Association's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

WHEN Thursday, September 19, 2019

Press Briefing Q&A, 10:20AM 10:45AM, featuring:

Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman, Managing Director, Head of Regulatory Strategy, Société Générale Global Banking and Investor Solutions

Scott O'Malia, ISDA Chief Executive Officer

WHERE Allen Overy LLP

One Bishops Square Auditorium

London E1 6AD

All press attending this conference must register in advance

Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org

Contacts:

Lauren Dobbs, ldobbs@isda.org, +1 212 901 6019