Frank Tait Joins Warburg Pincus as Education Technology Industry Advisor

Experienced Senior Leader from Frontline Education to Help Warburg Pincus Evaluate Global Investment Opportunities in the Education Technology and Services Sector

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing, today announced the appointment of Frank Tait as an Industry Advisor in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications ("TMT") Group. Mr. Tait will work with Warburg Pincus to identify and evaluate global investment opportunities in the education technology and services sector.

Mr. Tait has more than thirty years of leadership experience at high-growth software companies, particularly within the education sector. Mr. Tait was most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Frontline Education, a cloud-based provider of human capital management software to the K12 education market. In this role, he led the mergers and acquisitions team and successfully completed and integrated 13 acquisitions, which totaled $130 million of incremental revenue and expanded the product portfolio from 2 to 18. Prior to his role at Frontline Education, Mr. Tait was the Vice President of Sales at Schoolwires, a software company serving the K12 market. Mr. Tait also previously held roles at MAXIMUS, DecisionOne and Ellucian (formally SCT).

"Frank is an accomplished, senior leader with significant experience leading and growing education and software businesses," said Alex Berzofsky, a Managing Director at Warburg Pincus. "We will greatly benefit from the depth and breadth of his experience as we evaluate and invest in further growth opportunities in the education space."

"New technologies are transforming the way education institutions operate, creating opportunities for Warburg Pincus to apply its long-term approach to building durable businesses of scale," said Frank Tait. "The team has an impressive track record, and we share the same commitment to innovation and growth. I look forward to working with Warburg Pincus."

Warburg Pincus is one of the most active investors in the education space in the world, having deployed $1.8 billion of equity into the category globally over the last decade. The firm currently has eleven active portfolio companies in the education space, including Liaison International and Procare. Prior investments include Dude Solutions, TurnItIn (formally iParadigms), Stratford Schools, and ACAMs, among others.

Mr. Tait earned his B.B.A. in Accounting from Temple University. He is an Advisory Board Member at Employee Cycle, a HR technology company and an Advisor for Executive Leaders for Advisory Boards, a group of advisors that help companies overcome business obstacles.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The Firm has more than $65 billion in private equity assets under management. The Firm's active portfolio of more than 185 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $77 billion in over 870 companies in more than 40 countries. The Firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

