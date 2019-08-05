Olivier Rigaud appointed as new CEO of Corbion following approval by shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 5 August 2019 approved the appointment of Olivier Rigaud as CEO of Corbion. He will succeed Tjerk de Ruiter, effective 8 August, and will form the Board of Management together with CFO Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot.



Olivier Rigaud, a French national with a Master's degree in Chemistry, brings deep knowledge and insight in the ingredients markets globally. He has operated in the sector for nearly 30 years, in significant leadership roles at Tate & Lyle and most recently as CEO at Naturex, until it was acquired by Givaudan in 2018. He has a solid track record of driving growth, profitability and shareholder value in a sustainable way, and transforming technologies into successful innovative products.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Background information:

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins and algae ingredients. We develop sustainable ingredient solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2018, Corbion generated annual sales of € 897.2 million and had a workforce of 2,040 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

