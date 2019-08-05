Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Primary Health Properties (PHP): High security and accelerating dividend growth 05-Aug-2019 / 14:12 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: High security and accelerating dividend growth 90% of PHP's income is backed by the UK or Republic of Ireland (RoI) governments. Occupancy consistently exceeds 99%. We are confident investors will continue to seek out REITs with strong asset-class focus, particularly categories that provide security of rising income. PHP achieves all this and its dividend per share growth rate is accelerating as a result. In a total contrast to the wider real estate market, rent reviews on PHP assets are accelerating upwards. PHP's growth avenues are expanding. The March 2019 merger with MedicX Fund - as well as a GBP4m p.a. synergy efficiency and additional investment assets of more than GBP800m - has added complementary routes to purchase new assets. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/high-security-and-acc elerating-dividend-growth/ [1] To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mike Foster mf@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7633 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 851983 05-Aug-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9bf06491e1f83fda4195ee6d69f65940&application_id=851983&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=851983&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 05, 2019 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT)