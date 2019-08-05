SHIFT Automotive returns to IFA Berlin, exploring how the latest technologies are shaping the way we live, work and drive. The two-day convention brings together start-ups and tech giants, car manufacturers and city planners.

Ford, Daimler's Smart, Fujitsu, Hitachi and AXA are among the companies coming to this year's SHIFT Automotive convention on September 10 11, 2019 in Berlin. To discuss the future of mobility, they will be joined by speakers like Francesca Bria, the Chief Technology Officer of Barcelona, one of Europe's smartest cities, and Jay Ward, automotive consultant and the creative director of the Cars franchise at Pixar Animation Studios.

The Future of Mobility will not be decided by the latest concept cars important as they may be. Instead, the success of new automotive technologies will be determined by human factors. That's why SHIFT Automotive a two-day festival of global insights and ideas for the future of mobility will explore questions such as: Can we design smart mobility-as-a-service solution that work not just for industry, but individuals and society? Will sustainable technologies overcome the chicken-and-egg problem of demand and infrastructure? And in a world of autonomous vehicles, what happens to the joy of driving?

A forum for leaders from the technology and automotive industries, the convention will discuss dimensions of future mobility like smart services, society and sustainability; investigate the challenges of building smart environments designed for integrated smart mobility solutions; and explore how future technologies will bring us new driving experiences.

Participants will also hear from Sarah-Jayne Williams, Ford's Director of Smart Mobility in Europe, Venkat Sumantran, the chairman of Celeris Technologies and former chief executive of Tata Motors, alongside top executives from Fujitsu, Hitachi, Daimler's Smart Lab, Axa Insurance and many others.

SHIFT Automotive is an innovative and independent conference and exhibition format that will be held alongside IFA Berlin, the world's most significant trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances. SHIFT Automotive is a joint venture of IFA Berlin and the Geneva International Motor Show.

Among this year's speakers are:

Pejvan Beigui, CTO, EasyMile

CTO, EasyMile Francesca Bria, Chief Technology&Digital Innovation, Barcelona City Council

Chief Technology&Digital Innovation, Barcelona City Council Florine von Caprivi, CSO, Vive la Car GmbH

CSO, Vive la Car GmbH Boyd Cohen, CEO co-founder, iomob

CEO co-founder, iomob Jim Donaldson, Director Innovations, Hitachi Europe

Director Innovations, Hitachi Europe Owen Gaffney, Global Sustainability, Potsdam Institute

Global Sustainability, Potsdam Institute Andreas Knie, Political scientist, Social Science Research Center Berlin

Political scientist, Social Science Research Center Berlin Melba Kurman, Author technology analyst

Author technology analyst Hugo Lerias, CTO Automotive, Fujitsu Central Europe

CTO Automotive, Fujitsu Central Europe Yan Li, CEO, Niu technologies

CEO, Niu technologies Robbert Lohmann, Chief Commercial Officer, 2getthere

Chief Commercial Officer, 2getthere Tyron Low, Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds

Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds Deneb Moosmeier, Director Strategic Partnering, Designworks, BMW Group

Director Strategic Partnering, Designworks, BMW Group Stephan Pfeiffer, Head of Public Affairs, Ioki

Head of Public Affairs, Ioki Wolfram Putz, Founding Partner CEO, Graftlab

Founding Partner CEO, Graftlab Ram Ramachander, CDO CCO, Hitachi Europe

CDO CCO, Hitachi Europe Tamy Ribeiro, Chief Mobility Evangelist, Wunder Mobility

Chief Mobility Evangelist, Wunder Mobility Christof Schminke, Managing Director, Trafi Germany

Managing Director, Trafi Germany Richard Seale, Lead automotive designer, Seymourpowell

Lead automotive designer, Seymourpowell Daniela Snyders, smart lab, Daimler AG

smart lab, Daimler AG Sebastian Stegmüller, Leiter Team Mobility Innovation, Fraunhofer-Institut

Leiter Team Mobility Innovation, Fraunhofer-Institut Venkat Sumantran, Chairman, Celeris Technologies

Chairman, Celeris Technologies Jay Ward, Creative Director, Cars Franchise Pixar Animation Studios

Creative Director, Cars Franchise Pixar Animation Studios Harald Welzer, Director, FUTURZWEI

Director, FUTURZWEI David Williams, Managing Director, AXA Insurance

Managing Director, AXA Insurance Sarah-Jayne Williams, Director of Smart Mobility, Ford Of Europe GmbH

Director of Smart Mobility, Ford Of Europe GmbH Rodney Williams, CCO Founder, LISNR

CCO Founder, LISNR Brian Wynne, President CEO, Association Unmanned Vehicle Systems INTL

Our official media partner Auto Futures will be reporting throughout the SHIFT Automotive convention. Copyright-free, broadcast quality video content will be available on autofutures.tv for journalists and media outlets to download free of charge. This will include interviews with key speakers and mobility experts, and reports from IFA Berlin. Auto Futures is an award-winning content hub dedicated to the future of mobility. It delivers daily content from around the world including breaking news, industry insight, interviews and events coverage to an international audience of journalists, industry professionals and key decision makers.

