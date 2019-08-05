Social Life Network, Inc: MjMicro Conference Launches the MjInvest.com Cannabis Investor Network

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), announced today that its MjMicro division, the next-level cannabis investor conference for private and publicly traded companies, has launched its online investor network platform, MjInvest.com.

MjInvest.com is a private cannabis investor network that connects accredited investors with the largest group of public and private cannabis companies looking for access to private and institutional investors.

"Today's official launch of our cannabis investor network, MjInvest.com, marks a huge milestone in the rapidly changing landscape of the cannabis industry here in the U.S. and Canada," adds Todd Markey, president of the MjMicro division of MjLink.com, Inc. "Investors in the industry just a few years ago had only a handful of public companies to research and invest in, but this year there will be an estimated 470 public companies alone that are looking for access capital and exposure to the investment community," adds Markey.

Access to the online investor network is by invitation only, and all approved members will also receive Free attendee access to the MjMicro Conference throughout the year, which are held in New York City, Beverly Hills and Miami.

MjInvest provides a network for both public and private cannabis companies to pitch and present their story to investors through an online virtual conference platform, while providing a unique opportunity for private and institutional investors access and deal-flow to the best-in-class cannabis companies in the world.

To apply for access to the MjInvest.com cannabis investor network, go to https://www.MjInvest.com/Request-To-Join.

About MjLink.com, Inc.

Social Life Network, a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, announced on September 25, 2018, the Company had spun its cannabis technology division out of the parent company and incorporated MjLink.com, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as its wholly owned subsidiary. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. MjLink launched its investor conference division in early 2019: The MjMicro Conference, with its complimenting online investor social network and virtual conference platform for public and private cannabis companies to present to online investors, at MjInvest.com

For more information about Social Life Network, visit https://social-life-network.com.

