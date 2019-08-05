The global anti-static films market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for specialty films. Technological advancements and product innovations are playing a key role in the market development of specialty films, including anti-static films. Globally, the specialty films industry, including the anti-static films industry, is growing owing to the growth of the manufacturing industry. In terms of the regional market scenario, APAC is leading the global specialty films market owing to the high contributions from China and Japan. The strong base of the electronics and electrical industry in these two countries is fueling the growth of the specialty films industry, including anti-static films. Therefore, the growing demand for specialty films, including anti-static films, from various end-user industries, such as manufacturing, and electronics and electrical, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing dependence on reused equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global anti-static films market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anti-Static Films Market: Increasing Dependence on Reused Equipment

Reused equipment and heavy machinery are adopted by diverse industry verticals. New entrants or small-scale manufacturers deploy such equipment as part of a cost-effective business model. As manufacturing industries are growing in emerging markets, there is an increasing dependence on reused equipment. These reused machines are used in diverse manufacturing plants and healthcare centers and are packaged using high-performance specialty films, including anti-static films, to reduce the accumulation of dust and avoid the development of static charges. Moreover, reused equipment is not only traded in the local market but also supplied to international markets, thereby increasing the demand for anti-static film packaging that is required for transporting these goods. Therefore, the increasing dependence on reused equipment is expected to create a high growth potential for anti-static film vendors during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing dependence on reused equipment, the growth of packaged food industry and the rise of e-commerce industry are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anti-Static Films Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-static films market by packaging (flexible, rigid) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the growing demand from various end-user industries in the region.

