WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp Appoints Accounting Firm to Become OTC Current

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announces that it has appointed Boyle CPA, LLC as a company auditor. Boyle CPA, LLC will begin an audit of the last two and a half years of Wikisoft's financials, an important prerequisite for the company to become OTC current in its filings and facilitate trouble-free trading of its stock. The process is expected to take no longer than a couple of weeks.

Chairman of the Board, Rasmus Refer commented, "I am pleased we are taking this important step in financial governance and look forward to audit sign-off from a PCAOB registered accounting firm. Engaging Boyle CPA, LLC is an essential company milestone and in line with our strategic plans. I look forward to providing further updates to shareholders about the company's progress in completing the audit and the process of being current on OTC filings."

Boyle CPA, LLC is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") and specializes in the filings and needs of public companies. Boyle CPA, LLC prides itself on providing high quality, cost-effective and timely services.

About WikiSoft Corp

WikiSoft Corp (OTC: WSFT) is the world's largest Wikiportal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software, the new portal, called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the Wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, and corporate influencers. Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. Wikiprofileis built on the official Mediawiki software originally for use for Wikipedia and deemed the "Wikipedia for business".

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

WikiSoft Corp

315 Montgomery Street

San Francisco, CA 94104 USA

www.wikisoft.com

SOURCE: Wikisoft Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554647/Wikisoft-Corp-Appoints-Accounting-Firm-to-Become-OTC-Current