Australia Fitness Centres Revenue Driven by Demand for Efficient Fitness Based Niche Models and Technological Upgradation: Ken Research

Increase in ageing population from 3.9 million in 2018 to 4.5 million in 2023 is expected to widen fitness services market for seniors.

Over 63% of the Australians aged 18 and over are overweight and obese thereby driving the overall fitness services market in Australia .

. Organized fitness service centres is expected to increase majorly as they are providing various additional services such as swimming pool, lockers, showers, group exercises, sports facility. Along with additional services they are accessible due to large number of centers and offer various offers and discounts on fitness services.

Expansion of Organized Market: Growth in Australia fitness services market will mainly be facilitated by growing penetration of organized fitness service centres. Number of fitness outlets of existing players such as Anytime Fitness, F45 Aus Hold Co. Pty Ltd., Cross Fit, Snap Fitness, Good Life Health Clubs, Plus Fitness, Jetts Fitness, Fernwood Fitness, Virgin Active and others are expected to amplify service quality in the coming years, leading to growth in the overall industry. Furthermore, expected expansion of organized fitness centers to 3,681 fitness centers by 2023E, will enhance the accessibility for Australians to achieve better health regime.

Increasing demand for Personal Training Market: Daily monitoring of progress, extra attention and customized exercises and growing popularity of High intensity workouts are the major reasons behind the growing demand for personal training services. Personal Training market share is expected to increase in the forecast period (2018-2023E), consequently decreasing the market share of gym membership fee. This shows that there will be an increase in the demand of personal training in future owing to its benefits leading to growth in the fitness service market in Australia.

Technological advancement: Incorporation of technology in fitness services through the advent of online workout apps, virtual classes and wearables is expected to boost the growth of the fitness service market in Australia in future since it increases the convenience and accessibility of people in remote areas as well.

Ken Research in its latest study, " Australia Gym and Fitness Centre Market Outlook to 2023 - By Revenue Stream (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee), By Subscription Period (1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year), By Region, By Number of Gyms, by Subscription Fees and By Gender " suggests that the demand for fitness service centres in Australia would continue to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.0% owing to expansion in service portfolios of organized fitness service centres, adaptation of attractive marketing strategies and technological upgradation

Key Segments Covered

By Revenue Streams

Membership Fee

Personal Training Fee

By Subscription period

1 month

3 months

6 months

1 year

By Region

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

Southern Australia

Australian Capital Territory

Tasmania

Northern Territory

By Type of Market

Organized Market

Unorganized Market

By Number of Gyms by Subscription Fee

Up to 850 AUD

Between 850- 1200 AUD

Above 1200 AUD

By Gender

Male

Female

Key Target Audience

Fitness Centers in Australia

Fitness Equipment companies

Private Equity firms

Ministry of Health

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023E

Major Fitness Centers Covered

Anytime Fitness

YMCA Australia

Good life Health Clubs

CrossFit

Plus Fitness

Snap Fitness

Jetts Fitness

F45 Aus Hold Co Pty Ltd

World Gym

Fernwood Fitness

Virgin active

Genesis Fitness

Fit N Fast

Zap Fitness

Fitness First Australia Pty Ltd

Powerhouse Gyms

Furious Fitness 24/7

Stepz Gym

Derimut Gym

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Australia fitness Services Market Genesis & Overview

Australia fitness Services Market Size

Australia fitness Services Market Segmentation by By Revenue Stream (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee), By Subscription Period (1month, 3months, 6months and 1year), By Region (New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Southern Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Northern Territory), By number of gyms by subscription fees (Upto 850 AUD, Between 850-1200 AUD and Above 1200 AUD) and By Gender (Male & Female).

Trends and Recent Developments in Australia Fitness Services Market

Issues and Challenges in Australia Fitness Services Market

Government rules and regulations, certifications in Australia Fitness Services Market

Consumer Profile in Australia Fitness Services Market

Business Profile in Australia Fitness Services Market

Australia fitness Services Market SWOT analysis

Australia fitness Services Market Competition Scenario

Australia fitness Services Market Company Profiles of Major players

Australia fitness Services Market Future & Segmentations

Australia fitness Services Market Snapshot on Personal Training

Snapshot on Other Fitness Services Market of Australia

Australia fitness Services Market Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/australia-gym-and-fitness-centre-market-outlook/230433-91.html

