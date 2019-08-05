The global female infertility drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005338/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global female infertility drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the adverse outcomes and high cost of non-therapeutics. Various effective alternatives to medications are available for the treatment of female infertility. These alternatives include various ART procedures, such as IVF, IUI, and ICSI, and cryopreservation of gametes or embryos. Although these non-therapeutics are effective in treating female infertility, adverse outcomes and high cost associated with them are acting as a challenge for patient adherence. Furthermore, these ART procedures are highly expensive. Thus, such factors are expected to increase the use of therapeutics for treating female infertility, which will propel market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of biosimilars will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global female infertility drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Female Infertility Drugs Market: Introduction of Biosimilars

Biologics are highly expensive and cannot be affordable for everyone. Hence, new, cost-effective biosimilars are being developed in the market. For instance, In January 2016, Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched Ovaleap, a biosimilar to GONAL-f (follitropin alfa) from Merck KGaA. Thus, the low cost of biosimilars promotes patient adherence and is expected to boost market growth.

"Apart from the introduction of biosimilars, the increasing awareness of female infertility and high-risk factors for female infertility and increasing patient assistance programs are major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Female Infertility Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global female infertility drugs market by RoA (parenteral, oral, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian and European region are expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of high-risk factors such as late parenthood, hormonal imbalance, and irregular periods among the female populace in these regions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005338/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com