Scientists at the U.K.'s Faraday Institution have been able to observe degradation mechanisms at the lithium metal anode in a solid state battery, and made several discoveries which could improve the performance and design of future solid-state lithium-ion batteries.A team of scientists working at Oxford University in the U.K. have made valuable insights into the performance of solid-state lithium-ion batteries. By improving our understanding of the mechanisms that cause solid state batteries to fail under frequent cycling (a barrier to commercial production), the research could allow scientists ...

