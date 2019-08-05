EXCHANGE NOTICE, 5 AUGUST 2019 BONDS MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC: CHANGE OF SEGMENT AND TRADING CODE The segment and the trading code for the attached bond issued by Municipality Finance Plc have been changed. See updated identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ********************************************** TIEDOTE, 5.8.2019 LAINAT KUNTARAHOITUS OYJ: SEGMENTIN JA KAUPANKÄYNTITUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Kuntarahoitus Oyj:n liikkeeseenlaskeman lainan segmentti ja kaupankäyntitunnus on muutettu. Liitteenä korjatut perustiedot. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=733567