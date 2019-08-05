ACI 318-19 Building Code Requirements For Structural Concrete Now Available

New edition of popular American Concrete Institute resource now in full color

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute announces that ACI 318-19 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete is now available in print and digital formats.

Now with full-color illustrations to improve clarity, ACI 318-19 includes major technical changes in higher reinforcing steel yield strengths; the addition of shotcrete and deep foundation provisions; seismic requirements for deep foundations and other applications; vertical seismic motions; nonlinear analysis for seismic design; modification to development length equations; and updated shear design provisions and equations. A variety of other industry needs are now addressed in ACI 318-19, including updates to provisions on post-tensioning, precast concrete, concrete durability, lightweight concrete, and more.

ACI 318-19 identifies qualification training programs for inspectors/installers and lists certification requirements. It is anticipated that the final code requirements of ACI 318-19 will be referenced in the 2021 International Building Code.

"The American Concrete Institute is pleased that the new ACI 318-19 is now available for our industry to use," said Jack P. Moehle, PhD, PE, Chair, ACI Committee 318: Structural Concrete Building Code. "ACI 318 is one of the most essential and valuable standards with respect to the design of concrete structures. The United States and countries around the world base their national building codes on all or part of ACI 318."

ACI 318-19 is available in print and digital formats at concrete.org. Versions are currently available in English with inch-pound units and Spanish with SI units - additional versions and languages will be available soon. ACI 318-19 is also immediately available to subscribers of the online ACI Collection of Concrete Codes, Specifications, and Practices. ACI 318 Plus - a new product currently in development and targeted for launch in mid-2020 - will provide subscribers with digital/interactive access to ACI 318-19 along with access to related resources.

Additionally, the Institute is hosting public and in-house seminars to introduce users to ACI 318-19 - visit concrete.org for locations and to learn more.

For more information, contact:

Julie Webb

Marketing

248-848-3148

American Concrete Institute | Always advancing

www.concrete.org

Always advancing - Founded in 1904 with a headquarters in Farmington Hills, MI, USA, and a regional office in Dubai, UAE, the American Concrete Institute is a leading authority and resource worldwide for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, educational & training programs, certification programs, and proven expertise for individuals and organizations involved in concrete design, construction, and materials, who share a commitment to pursuing the best use of concrete. For additional information, visit www.concrete.org.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956370/ACI_318_19.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956369/American_Concrete_Institute_318_19.jpg