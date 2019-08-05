sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Formation Group Plc - Appointment of Auditor

Formation Group Plc - Appointment of Auditor

London, August 5

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Auditor

Formation Group Plc announces the appointment of BDO LLP as auditor to the Group, effective immediately.

Grunberg & Co Limited, the outgoing auditor has confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcmenet.

--END-

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl


© 2019 PR Newswire

