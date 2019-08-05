Formation Group Plc - Appointment of Auditor
PR Newswire
London, August 5
FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation' or the 'Group')
Appointment of Auditor
Formation Group Plc announces the appointment of BDO LLP as auditor to the Group, effective immediately.
Grunberg & Co Limited, the outgoing auditor has confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcmenet.
--END-
Enquiries:
|Formation Group plc
David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl