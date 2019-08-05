Formation Group Plc - Appointment of Auditor

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Auditor

Formation Group Plc announces the appointment of BDO LLP as auditor to the Group, effective immediately.

Grunberg & Co Limited, the outgoing auditor has confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcmenet.

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc

David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl