Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 July to 02 August 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the
transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|Market identifier
code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|29/07/2019
|FR0010313833
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|30/07/2019
|FR0010313833
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|31/07/2019
|FR0010313833
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|01/08/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
85,7391
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|02/08/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
80,8884
XPAR
|TOTAL
6 000
83,3138
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005452/en/
Contacts:
Arkema