In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 July to 02 August 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/07/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/07/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 31/07/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 85,7391 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80,8884 XPAR TOTAL 6 000 83,3138

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

