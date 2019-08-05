CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Challenges Security Norms for Today's Connected Devices by Explaining How Self-Contained Security Can be More Effective

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Asaf Ashkenazi will showcase self-contained application security at Black Hat USA during a session on Thursday, August 8 at 11:35 a.m. in the show's Innovation Theatre.

"Security and time-to-market have always been viewed as being in tension you frequently feel you must trade off one to get the other; but what if there was a way to break that truism," Ashkenazi said. "By changing the security model, the flexibility of a pure software solution can be realized without compromising security."

Ashkenazi's session is set to challenge the presumed norms of security and show how modern connected devices benefit from using application self-contained security technology.

With rampant reverse engineering and tampering activities that can lead to potentially devastating vulnerabilities, financial losses and data theft, today's application developers seek an answer to ever-mounting cyber threats. Ashkenazi will explore answers to these threats in his session titled, "Who Needs Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)? Introduction to Application Self-Contained Security Technology."

Compromised code can be used to bypass a service's network protections, discover vulnerabilities in the service's interface, and compromise the service itself. Rooted devices, hooking frameworks, debuggers, and emulators pose huge risks because they break down defenses that operating systems provide to the applications running on the device. Malware is often delivered by repackaging a legitimate application, which involves pulling apart an original application, adding code and republishing it to look and act genuine when it is really a trojan horse used by attackers.

ProtectMyApp, recently launched by Verimatrix, allows developers to easily upload their final, compiled applications and receive the protected application back in just minutes without the need for security expertise/staff. The first-of-its-kind cloud service is changing how developers of all sizes can approach protection. ProtectMyApp handles the heavy lifting for developers who face the daunting threats seen every day in the press. To learn more about the game-changing application security solution, visit www.protectmyapp.com.

To schedule a meeting with Verimatrix at Black Hat USA, visit www.verimatrix.com/blackhat2019.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005024/en/

Contacts:

Kelly Foster

kfoster@verimatrix.com

+1 619 224 1261