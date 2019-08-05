Denodo Evaluated based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has once again positioned the company as a Challenger in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. Placing them furthest for completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant, the report found, "the data integration tool market is resurging as new requirements for hybrid/intercloud integration, active metadata and augmented data management force a rethink of existing practices."

The complete and complimentary Magic Quadrant report, published on August 1, 2019 and authored by Ehtisham Zaidi et al., is available here.

"We believe that Denodo's placement furthest for completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant is proof that the market is responding to the innovative data integration capabilities we have introduced, specifically faster, easier, cloud and multi-cloud data integration; a dynamic data catalog to simplify data manipulation for business users; and automated lifecycle management to improve operational efficiencies," said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo. "As organizations evolve to better compete in the digital age, these features will be indispensable for enabling faster time-to -insight, improved operational agility, and enhanced customer engagement."

This report notes, "The market for data integration tools continues to evolve and is supported by strong levels of adoption." We believe, data virtualization is well suited for organizations that want to establish an agile and flexible enterprise-wide data access layer. With an established tenure for data virtualization capabilities that work with a diverse range of underlying data sources and data types, both on-premises and in the cloud, Denodo continues to develop solutions that support a razor-sharp focus on facilitating cloud migration, multi-cloud deployment, machine learning, and data science.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

