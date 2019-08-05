The world of prostate imaging received a shake-up with the recent US$450m buyout offer for Blue Earth from Bracco. Blue Earth's revenue derives primarily from its prostate imaging agent, Axumin (US$140m Q1-Q319, according to Bracco), which we expect to offer competition for illumet. Blue Earth is also developing a PSMA positron emission tomography (PET) agent, although it is only in Phase I. Serendipitously, a study was recently initiated at Emory University to investigate Axumin vs illumet in a 140-person, head-to-head study.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...