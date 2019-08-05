Share buybacks program
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 29th, 2019 to August 2nd, 2019 included:
Day of the
Identity code of the
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Market
29/07/2019
FR0011950732
50 000
12,0096
XPAR
29/07/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
29/07/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
29/07/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
30/07/2019
FR0011950732
80 000
11,8614
XPAR
30/07/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
30/07/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
30/07/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
31/07/2019
FR0011950732
70 000
11,9317
XPAR
31/07/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
31/07/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
31/07/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
01/08/2019
FR0011950732
57 927
11,8073
XPAR
01/08/2019
FR0011950732
3 832
12
BATE
01/08/2019
FR0011950732
4 513
12
CHIX
01/08/2019
FR0011950732
3 728
12
TRQX
02/08/2019
FR0011950732
74 077
11,7104
XPAR
02/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 262
12
BATE
02/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 142
12
CHIX
02/08/2019
FR0011950732
1 519
12
TRQX
TOTAL
350 000
11,8524
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
