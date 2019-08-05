Share buybacks program

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 29th, 2019 to August 2nd, 2019 included:

Day of the

transaction

(dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the

financial instrument Total daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase price

of the shares Market

(MIC Code) 29/07/2019 FR0011950732 50 000 12,0096 XPAR 29/07/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 29/07/2019 FR0011950732 CHIX 29/07/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX 30/07/2019 FR0011950732 80 000 11,8614 XPAR 30/07/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 30/07/2019 FR0011950732 CHIX 30/07/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX 31/07/2019 FR0011950732 70 000 11,9317 XPAR 31/07/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 31/07/2019 FR0011950732 CHIX 31/07/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX 01/08/2019 FR0011950732 57 927 11,8073 XPAR 01/08/2019 FR0011950732 3 832 12 BATE 01/08/2019 FR0011950732 4 513 12 CHIX 01/08/2019 FR0011950732 3 728 12 TRQX 02/08/2019 FR0011950732 74 077 11,7104 XPAR 02/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 262 12 BATE 02/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 142 12 CHIX 02/08/2019 FR0011950732 1 519 12 TRQX TOTAL 350 000 11,8524

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

