Montag, 05.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.08.2019 | 18:40
PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 5

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares

05 August 2019

The Company announces that on 05 August 2019 it purchased 200,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 2.27 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to aboveNumber of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above
4,687,186 Treasury Shares43,994,284 Ordinary Shares

From 05 August 2019, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 43,994,284.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

Email:
TS236@ntrs.com


