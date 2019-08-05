HughesNet Signs $190M Contract With OneWeb for Production of Ground Network System for Global Internet Services

OneWeb Just Joined SpaceX and Others in the Satellite Internet Race

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / A rocket at Arianespace Soyuz rocket successfully launched with it the first six satellites for internet startup OneWeb, which is building a 650-satellite constellation in low Earth orbit, providing telecommunications and internet services around the world.



OneWeb Arianespace Soyuz Rocket

A new generation of communications satellites that will provide high-speed satellite internet connectivity to the billions of people who still lack access to it. OneWeb joins SpaceX as the second company in this new generation of satellite internet to actually put spacecraft into orbit.

These next-generation satellite constellations are looking to offer speeds comparable to Earth-bound fiber-optic networks. But, beyond competing with each other, the likes of OneWeb and SpaceX will be going up against the ground-based systems of telecom giants Time Warner, Comcast, and AT&T.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), the global leader in broadband satellite solutions, announced that it has signed a contract for $190M with OneWeb for the production of a ground network system, supporting OneWeb's constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites in its mission to bring affordable rural internet options to millions of households, schools and other end users around the world. HughesNet internet plans will be offered worldwide to a host of undeveloped countries.

This contract builds on the original system development agreement between HughesNet and OneWeb signed in June 2015, bringing the total value of both to over $300M. It includes the production of the gateway sites with multiple tracking satellite access points to support operation and handoff of high-speed traffic between satellites.

OneWeb needs at least 600 satellites for global broadband service, but the company plans up to 900 satellites in the first-generation network. Greg Wyler, OneWeb's founder, and chairman said a successful launch of the first six satellites will help the company secure the additional financing needed to pay for the entire project.

"We've had a tremendously positive response from investors, as they've seen OneWeb come into reality," Wyler said. "When you scratch the surface and you start to dive deep through our systems, you realize we've built the supply chain, we have the spectrum in place, we've got the launch licenses, the approvals, we're building an incredibly safe constellation so we'll ensure there's no space debris."

Media contact at https://satelliteinternet.io/media

Related Video

Additional Links Hughesnet Internet

Hughesnet Plans SOURCE: HughesNet

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554618/HughesNet-Signs-190M-Contract-With-OneWeb-for-Production-of-Ground-Network-System-for-Global-Internet-Services