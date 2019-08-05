More Children Able to Use an iPad Than Swim With Confidence, Reports Capri-Sun and Better

Capri-Sun and Better, the UK's largest provider of swimming lessons, team up with GB Paralympic quintuple gold medal swimmer, Ellie Simmonds OBE, to improve vital swimming skills and empower families to live an active, healthy lifestyle this summer holiday and beyond.

Almost half (43%) of UK children under ten are unable to swim or afraid in the water

92% of UK parents agree swimming is an essential life skill for children to learn

Children aged 5-15 are more likely to know how to use an iPad (83%) than being able to swim with confidence (68%)

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the re-launch of Fruity Water, Capri-Sun have partnered with Better to commission a deep-dive survey into kids' swimming abilities across the UK. The survey reveals almost half of UK children under ten are either unable to swim or afraid in the water (43%), with the perceived expense of swimming lessons voted the main obstacle preventing children from learning to swim (21%).

As revealed by the survey:

Over two thirds (62%) of UK parents admit their children would benefit from more active-play such as swimming, but more than a quarter of UK families can never find the time to visit their local swimming pool (26%).

As the UK school summer holidays approach, children are more than twice as likely to spend their time engaged in screen-based activities (58%) - such as playing on the iPad, scrolling on social media, or playing video games - than getting involved in sporting activities (23%).

Technological abilities exceed vital active skills amongst younger generations, with children aged 5-15 more likely to know how to use an iPad (83%) than how to swim with confidence (68%).

As well as getting active, staying hydrated is an essential part of keeping children healthy, yet over a third of parents admit they struggle to get their children to drink water regularly because they want to drink something more exciting than plain water (33%), or do not like the taste (19%). Capri-Sun's Fruity Water is a water-based drink made with 96% water plus fruit juice. It contains no added sugar, artificial colours or preservatives. The product comes in all-new transparent pouch packaging, with two flavours in the range: Lemon & Lime and Peach & Apricot, offering parents a guilt-free solution that is sure to keep their children hydrated while putting a smile on their faces too.

In partnership with GB Paralympic quintuple gold medal swimmer, Ellie Simmonds OBE, Capri-Sun and Better are on a mission to make learning to swim fun, exciting and accessible for everyone, at an affordable price for parents. With their nation-wide 'Learn to Swim' programme, Better is the largest provider of swimming lessons, with affordable lessons averaging just £5 a week at over 100 swimming facilities across the UK.

To help UK families make the plunge into a more active lifestyle and find quality time to spend together, Capri-Sun and Better will run a programme of activities, culminating in the chance for parents to win exclusive swimming prizes through purchasing redeemable Fruity Water packs at selected retailers, available starting January 2020. Parents will get the opportunity to win a range of prizes including discounted swimming lessons offered at Better facilities across over 100 indoor swimming pools throughout the UK.

As stated by Simon Harrison, Capri-Sun spokesperson andVP Commercial Development at CCEP, "Swimming is a vital life skill that should be made accessible for everyone, and that's why Capri-Sun are on a mission with Better to equip the nation's children with the skills they need to swim. We know parents are under the spotlight when it comes to how they look after their children's health. In re-launching Fruity Water, we aim to offer parents an easy, guilt-free choice that not only brings joy to their children, but also helps to keep them hydrated too. We have always encouraged moments of carefree, family fun alongside an active lifestyle, so we are very excited to be partnering with Better as part of our Fruity Water launch, so we can help families across the UK embrace active, playful moments."

Donna Wardell, Brand Manager at Better comments, "We are delighted to collaborate with Capri-Sun to offer UK families the opportunity to get their little ones to spend time in the water in a safe environment with qualified professionals. Capri-Sun shares our belief that swimming is an essential skill that should be made accessible to all - and that it should be fun, exciting, and affordable for families in the process. Our partnership with Capri-Sun could not be more fitting for these reasons.'

Ellie Simmonds OBE, GB Paralympic quintuple gold medal swimmer, adds, 'I'm beyond excited to partner with Capri-Sun and Better to reinforce the importance of swimming particularly amongst children. I am always eager to share my experience and tips to facilitate the learning process and reassure everyone that swimming is not only a vital skill but also an empowering and fun physical activity. I hope to inspire families to get in the water and enjoy their time together this summer and beyond.'