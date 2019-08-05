Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided updated full year 2019 guidance.

Second Quarter 2019 Consolidated Summary:

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)1 Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS EPS ex Amortization $1.3 B $200 M $1.20 $1.3 B $214 M $1.30 $1.61

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Management Commentary

"I am pleased to report that we delivered on our profitability objective for the second quarter in light of a softer top-line dynamic, as expected," said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "Through our core productivity program, as well as acquisition related synergies, we achieved an 80 basis point improvement in adjusted operating profit margin excluding amortization a marked acceleration versus our first quarter performance.

"Our integration efforts are well underway and we are making excellent progress. For those businesses where we have aligned our go-to-market approach, growth was strong, increasing high single-digits. We are also executing well against our cost synergy plan as our realized savings were $15 million for the first half of 2019. Based on our performance to date and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we have increased our expected 2019 savings to approximately $40 million -- above our previous $30 to $35 million estimate.

"For the full year, we remain confident in our ability to achieve an improvement in adjusted operating profit as productivity initiatives and integration-related synergies largely offset a modest revision in sales expectation. We also revised our adjusted EPS excluding amortization to be $6.15 to $6.35, driven by a change in the average effective tax rate on the amortization of intangible assets and a change in redeemable non-controlling interests.

"To reflect our confidence in our long-term strategy and strong cash flow generation, we are pleased to announce we are raising our quarterly dividend. This marks a decade of consecutive dividend increases and underscores our future growth prospects and strong financial position."

Second Quarter 2019 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the second quarter totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of 40% from $920 million in 2018, including the contribution of sales related to Frutarom. On a combined basis, currency neutral sales increased 1%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter was $1.20 per diluted share versus $1.25 per diluted share reported in 2018. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS excluding amortization was $1.61 per diluted share in 2019 versus $1.71 in the year-ago period, as adjusted operating profit growth was more than offset by higher interest expense and shares outstanding -- both related to the Frutarom acquisition.

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment Profit Sales Segment Profit Scent 1% 13% 4% 19% Taste1 (4)% (11)% (1)% (6)% Frutarom

1 2019 Taste sales exclude approximately $0.5 million of second quarter third-party sales transferred to Frutarom effective the beginning of the year. Adjusting for this transfer would result in the currency neutral Taste performance being 0% for the quarter.

Scent Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 1%, or $6.2 million, to $475.7 million. Currency neutral sales improved 4%, with growth in nearly all regions and categories. Performance was strongest in Fragrance Ingredients and Consumer Fragrances, both increasing mid single- digits. Fine Fragrance grew low single-digits led by strong new wins, particularly in EAME.

Scent segment profit increased 13% on a reported basis and 19% on a currency neutral basis reflecting cost and productivity initiatives, along with more favorable price to input costs.

Taste Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales decreased 4%, or $16.4 million, to $434.2 million. Currency neutral sales decreased approximately 1%, as growth in Greater Asia and EAME were more than offset by continued volume erosion with multinational customers in Latin America and North America. From a category perspective, growth was strongest in Savory and Beverage.

Taste segment profit decreased 11% on a reported basis and 6% on a currency neutral basis as the benefits from productivity initiatives were more than offset by volume declines, unfavorable price to input costs and mix.

Frutarom Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales were $381.7 million. On a standalone basis, currency neutral sales remained constant, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses. Results were driven by the benefit related to acquisitions offset by declines in F&F ingredients notably CitraSource as well as raw material-driven price decreases in Natural Colors and weakness in EAME Taste, Savory Solutions and Trade Marketing.

Segment profit contributed $37 million in the second quarter, or $77 million excluding amortization. Margin performance continued to be driven by disciplined cost management and acquisition-related synergies.

Quarterly Dividend

On August 5, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized a 3%, or $0.02 increase, in the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share of the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2019. Including this authorization, IFF has increased its quarterly dividend payment for the tenth consecutive year.

Compliance

During the integration of Frutarom, IFF was made aware of allegations that two Frutarom businesses operating principally in Russia and Ukraine made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers. IFF promptly commenced investigations of such allegations with the assistance of outside legal and accounting firms. IFF's investigations are not yet complete, but preliminary results indicate that improper payments were made and that key members of Frutarom's senior management at the time were aware of such payments. IFF has not uncovered any evidence suggesting that such payments had any connection to the United States.

Based on the results of the investigations to date, IFF believes that such improper customer payments are no longer being made and the estimated affected sales represented less than 1% of IFF's and Frutarom's combined net sales for 2018. IFF does not believe the impact from these matters is or will be material to IFF's results of operations or financial condition.

IFF is committed to the highest standards of ethics and compliance and has strict compliance policies in place that are regularly reviewed and updated. Consistent with such policies, IFF has taken or will take appropriate remedial actions with respect to the matters described above. Although the investigations are continuing, based on the results to date and other compliance-related integration activities IFF is not currently aware of similar instances of misconduct.

2019 Financial Guidance:

Original Guidance Revised Guidance Sales $5.2B $5.3B $5.15B $5.25B Adjusted EPS (1) $4.90 $5.10 $4.85 $5.05 Adjusted EPS Ex Amortization (1) $6.30 $6.50 $6.15 $6.35

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the full year, the Company now expects to deliver between $5.15 and $5.25 billion in sales in 2019. On a combined basis and excluding the impact of currency, growth is expected to be 3 to 5%.

The Company now expects adjusted EPS excluding amortization to be $6.15 to $6.35, principally due to a change in the average effective tax rate associated with the amortization of intangible assets and changes in redeemable non-controlling interests. On a combined basis, and excluding the impact of currency, adjusted EPS excluding amortization is expected to be 6 to 9%. The Company also expects adjusted EPS to be $4.85 to $5.05 versus the original guidance range of $4.90 to $5.10.

Audio Webcast

A live webcast to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results will be held on August 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's IR website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available on the Company's website approximately one hour after the event and will remain available on IFF's website for one year.

Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding guidance for full year 2019, expected impact of the acquisition of Frutarom, including cost savings, the status and preliminary results of our ongoing investigations regarding improper payments made in Frutarom businesses operating principally in Russia and the Ukraine and the expected impact of such investigations on our results of operations or financial condition, and our ability to accelerate growth and profitability in 2019. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on February 26, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company's actual results and could cause the Company's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company's expectations regarding these statements, such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the integration of the Frutarom business, including whether we will realize the benefits anticipated from the acquisition in the expected time frame; (2) unanticipated costs, liabilities, charges or expenses resulting from the Frutarom acquisition, (3) risks relating to the Company's ongoing investigations into improper payments made in Frutarom businesses principally operating in Russia and the Ukraine, including expenses incurred with respect to the investigations, the cost of any remedial measures or compliance programs arising out of the investigations, legal proceedings or government investigations that may arise relating to the subject of the Company's investigations, and the outcome of any such legal or government investigations, such as the imposition of fines, penalties, orders, or injunctions, (4) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations, including with respect to the Company's ongoing investigations into improper payments made in Frutarom businesses principally operating in Russia and the Ukraine, (5) the impact of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation, including any that may arise out of the Company's ongoing investigations into improper payments made in Frutarom businesses principally operating in Russia and the Ukraine, (6) the increase in the Company's leverage resulting from the additional debt incurred to pay a portion of the consideration for Frutarom and its impact on the Company's liquidity and ability to return capital to its shareholders, (7) the Company's ability to successfully market to its expanded and decentralized Taste and Frutarom customer base, (8) the Company's ability to effectively compete in its market and develop and introduce new products that meet customers' needs, (9) the Company's ability to successfully develop innovative and cost-effective products that allow customers to achieve their own profitability expectations, (10) the impact of the disruption in the Company's manufacturing operations, (11) the impact of a disruption in the Company's supply chain, including the inability to obtain ingredients and raw materials from third parties, (12) volatility and increases in the price of raw materials, energy and transportation, (13) the Company's ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, regulatory requirements and industry standards, including regarding product safety, quality, efficacy and environmental impact, (14) the impact of any failure or interruption of the Company's key information technology systems or a breach of information security, (15) the Company's ability to react in a timely and cost-effective manner to changes in consumer preferences and demands, (16) the Company's ability to establish and manage collaborations, joint ventures or partnership that lead to development or commercialization of products, (17) the Company's ability to benefit from its investments and expansion in emerging markets; (18) the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which it operates; (19) economic, regulatory and political risks associated with the Company's international operations, (20) the impact of global economic uncertainty on demand for consumer products, (21) the inability to retain key personnel; (22) the Company's ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, U.S. and foreign environmental protection laws, (23) the Company's ability to realize the benefits of its cost and productivity initiatives, (24) the Company's ability to successfully manage its working capital and inventory balances, (25) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, (26) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights, (27) the impact of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation, (28) changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to our pension and postretirement obligations, (29) the impact of future impairment of our tangible or intangible long-lived assets, (30) the impact of changes in federal, state, local and international tax legislation or policies, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes, (31) the effect of potential government regulation on certain product development initiatives, and restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the Company or its operations as a result, and (32) the impact of the United Kingdom's expected departure from the European Union. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted operating profit (margin) ex. amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; (v) adjusted EPS ex. amortization.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.

Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction.

Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, and Frutarom acquisition related costs ("Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability").

Adjusted Operating Profit (Margin) ex. Amortizationexcludes the impact of Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, U.S. tax reform, and Frutarom acquisition related costs (often referred to as "Items Impacting Comparability").

Adjusted EPS ex. Amortizationexcludes the impact of Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' calculation of such metrics.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of our business. Full amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of amortization expense allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the event of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on operating income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition related costs have been separated from costs related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition costs represent a significant balance and we believe this amount should be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage our business. For Frutarom, we present segment profit excluding amortization expense as it allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Metrics. This press release also includes our expectations for 2019 with respect to (i) sales growth; (ii) Adjusted EPS growth; and (iii) EPS ex. amortization growth. The closest corresponding GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP metric expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to length of the forecasted period and potential variability, complexity and low visibility as to items such as future contingencies and other costs that would be excluded from the GAAP measures, and the tax impact of such items, in the relevant future period. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Combined 2018 Financials

We calculated "combined" numbers by combining (i) our fiscal year 2018 results (including Frutarom from October 4, 2018 to December 31, 2018) with (ii) the results of Frutarom from January 1, 2018 to October 3, 2018, and adjusting for divestitures of Frutarom's businesses since October 4, 2018, but do not include any other adjustments that would have been made had we owned Frutarom for such periods prior to October 4, 2018.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Consolidated Income Statement

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net sales 1,291,568 920,016 40 2,588,970 1,850,944 40 Cost of goods sold 745,329 521,299 43 1,511,472 1,046,419 44 Gross profit 546,239 398,717 37 1,077,498 804,525 34 Research and development expenses 84,816 74,767 13 175,412 153,244 14 Selling and administrative expenses 210,100 157,407 33 423,282 300,051 41 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 47,909 9,584 NMF 95,534 18,769 NMF Restructuring and other charges, net 2,525 1,186 113 18,699 1,903 NMF Losses on sales of fixed assets 952 1,264 (25 764 1,195 (36 Operating profit 199,937 154,509 29 363,807 329,363 10 Interest expense 32,593 53,246 (39 69,165 69,841 (1 Other income, net (2,137 (20,655 (90 (9,415 (21,232 (56 Income before taxes 169,481 121,918 39 304,057 280,754 8 Taxes on income 30,612 22,769 34 53,974 52,190 3 Net income 138,869 99,149 40 250,083 228,564 9 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,492 4,877 Net income attributable to IFF 136,377 99,149 38 245,206 228,564 7 Net income per share basic (1) 1.21 1.25 2.19 2.89 Net income per share diluted (1) 1.20 1.25 2.16 2.87 Average number of shares outstanding basic 111,996 79,065 111,930 79,041 Average number of shares outstanding diluted 112,872 79,303 113,131 79,347

(1) For 2019, net income per share reflects adjustments related to the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests.

NMF Not meaningful

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 454,820 648,522 Receivables 1,046,028 937,765 Inventories 1,163,653 1,078,537 Other current assets 325,525 277,036 Total current assets 2,990,026 2,941,860 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,316,305 1,241,152 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 8,450,984 8,417,710 Other assets 590,767 288,673 Total assets 13,348,082 12,889,395 Short term borrowings 84,231 48,642 Other current liabilities 1,065,302 1,079,669 Total current liabilities 1,149,533 1,128,311 Long-term debt 4,428,675 4,504,417 Non-current liabilities 1,444,347 1,131,487 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 115,540 81,806 Shareholders' equity 6,209,987 6,043,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,348,082 12,889,395

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 250,083 228,564 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 154,814 64,968 Deferred income taxes (27,214 14,342 Losses on sale of assets 764 1,195 Stock-based compensation 18,300 15,173 Pension contributions (10,681 (9,963 Product recall claim settlement, net of insurance proceeds received (12,969 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (87,111 (99,963 Inventories (71,545 (67,940 Accounts payable (7,645 (7,139 Accruals for incentive compensation (29,338 (25,158 Other current payables and accrued expenses (11,934 11,028 Other assets (29,989 (65,620 Other liabilities 36,412 8,651 Net cash provided by operating activities 184,916 55,169 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (49,064 (22 Additions to property, plant and equipment (119,094 (67,421 Proceeds from life insurance contracts 1,890 Maturity of net investment hedges (2,642 Proceeds from disposal of assets 24,685 618 Contingent consideration paid (4,655 Net cash used in investing activities (146,238 (69,467 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (155,578 (108,824 Increase in revolving credit facility and short term borrowings 8 110,259 Deferred financing costs (1,401 Repayments on debt (47,417 Contingent consideration paid (21,791 Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock options 200 Employee withholding taxes paid (9,855 (9,096 Purchase of treasury stock (15,475 Net cash used in financing activities (234,433 (24,537 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,053 (6,788 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (193,702 (45,623 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 648,522 368,046 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 454,820 322,423

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Business Unit Performance

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales Taste 434,179 450,540 878,781 899,559 Scent 475,671 469,476 964,023 951,385 Frutarom 381,718 746,166 Consolidated 1,291,568 920,016 2,588,970 1,850,944 Segment Profit Taste 98,081 109,605 206,536 221,169 Scent 91,244 80,780 177,059 174,056 Frutarom 37,493 66,584 Global Expenses (12,886 (20,572 (31,559 (44,398 Operational Improvement Initiatives (534 (403 (940 (1,429 Acquisition Related Costs 4 518 Integration Related Costs (11,417 (993 (26,314 (993 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (2,525 (193 (18,699 (910 Losses on Sale of Assets (952 (1,264 (764 (1,195 FDA Mandated Product Recall (5,000 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs 1,433 (12,455 (8,096 (12,455 Operating profit 199,937 154,509 363,807 329,363 Interest Expense (32,593 (53,246 (69,165 (69,841 Other income, net 2,137 20,655 9,415 21,232 Income before taxes 169,481 121,918 304,057 280,754 Operating Margin Taste 23 24 24 25 Scent 19 17 18 18 Frutarom 10 9 Consolidated 15 17 14 18

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Foreign Exchange Impact

(Unaudited)

Q2 Taste Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (4)% (11)% Currency Impact 3% 5% % Change Currency Neutral (1)% (6)% Q2 Scent Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 1% 13% Currency Impact 3% 6% % Change Currency Neutral 4% 19%

YTD Taste Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (2)% (7)% Currency Impact 3% 4% % Change Currency Neutral 1% (3)% YTD Scent Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 1% 2% Currency Impact 3% 6% % Change Currency Neutral 4% 7%*

Item does not foot due to rounding

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Second Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 546,239 398,717 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 534 403 Integration Related Costs (b) 165 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 546,938 399,120

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Second Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 210,100 157,407 Acquisition Related Costs 4 Integration Related Costs (b) (11,043 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d) 1,433 (12,455 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 200,490 144,956

Reconciliation of Operating Profit Second Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 199,937 154,509 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 534 403 Acquisition Related Costs (4 Integration Related Costs (b) 11,417 993 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (c) 2,525 193 Losses on Sale of Assets 952 1,264 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d) (1,433 12,455 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 213,932 169,813

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Second Quarter Numerator 2019 2018 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit 213,932 169,813 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 47,909 9,584 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit ex. Amortization 261,841 179,397 Denominator Sales 1,291,568 920,016 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization 20.3 19.5

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income Second Quarter 2019 2018 (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Income before taxes Taxes on income (e) Net Income Attributable to IFF (f) Diluted EPS Income before taxes Taxes on income (e) Net Income Attributable to IFF Diluted EPS (g) Reported (GAAP) 169,481 30,612 136,377 1.20 121,918 22,769 99,149 1.25 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 534 176 358 403 142 261 Acquisition Related Costs (4 (1 (3 Integration Related Costs (b) 11,417 2,574 8,843 0.08 993 993 0.01 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (c) 2,525 552 1,973 0.02 193 46 147 Losses on Sale of Assets 952 235 717 0.01 1,264 263 1,001 0.01 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d) (1,433 (143 (1,290 (0.01 36,989 6,543 30,446 0.38 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 183,476 34,006 146,978 1.30 161,756 29,762 131,994 1.66

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Second Quarter (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 146,978 131,994 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 47,909 9,584 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (e) 12,635 5,673 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (h) 35,274 3,911 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 182,252 135,905 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 112,872 79,303 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 1.61 1.71

(a) Represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India and China. (b) For 2019, represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. For 2018, represents costs related to the integration of David Michael. (c) For 2019, represents severance costs related primarily to Frutarom. For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program. (d) Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom, including adjustments that reduce the contingent consideration payable related to certain acquisitions made by Frutarom. In 2019, amount primarily relates to transaction costs included in Selling and administrative expenses. For 2018, amount includes $10.6 million of bridge loan commitment fees included in Interest expense, $25.0 million mark-to-market loss adjustment on an interest rate derivative and an $11.0 million mark-to-market gain adjustment on a foreign currency derivative, and $12.5 million of transaction costs included in administrative expenses. (e) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis. (f) For 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.5M. (g) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (h) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Second Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 1,077,498 804,525 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 940 856 Integration Related Costs (c) 321 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 5,000 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 7,850 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,086,609 810,381

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Second Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 423,282 300,051 Acquisition Related Costs (b) 518 Integration Related Costs (c) (25,600 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) (246 (12,455 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 397,436 288,114

Reconciliation of Operating Profit Second Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 363,807 329,363 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 940 1,429 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (518 Integration Related Costs (c) 26,314 993 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 18,699 910 Losses on Sale of Assets 764 1,195 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 5,000 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 8,096 12,455 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 418,620 350,827

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2019 2018 (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Income before taxes Taxes on income (h) Net Income Attributable to IFF (i) Diluted EPS Income before taxes Taxes on income (h) Net Income Attributable to IFF Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 304,057 53,974 245,206 2.16 280,754 52,190 228,564 2.87 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 940 318 622 0.01 1,429 436 993 0.01 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (518 (135 (383 Integration Related Costs (c) 26,314 5,923 20,391 0.18 993 993 0.01 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 18,699 4,583 14,116 0.12 910 215 695 0.01 Losses on Sale of Assets 764 192 572 0.01 1,195 246 949 0.01 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 5,000 1,196 3,804 0.05 U.S. Tax Reform (f) (649 649 0.01 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 8,096 1,387 6,709 0.06 36,989 6,543 30,446 0.38 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 358,870 66,377 287,616 2.54 326,752 60,042 266,710 3.35

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Second Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 287,616 266,710 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 95,534 18,769 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (h) 22,831 5,673 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (j) 72,703 13,096 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 360,319 279,806 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 113,131 79,347 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 3.18 3.52

(a) Represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India and China, as well as a lab closure in Taiwan for 2018. (b) For 2018, represents adjustments to the contingent consideration payable for PowderPure, and transaction costs related to

Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling and administrative expenses. (c) For 2019, represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. For 2018, represents costs related to the integration of David Michael. (d) For 2019, represents severance costs related primarily to Scent. For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program. (e) Represents losses related to the FDA mandated recall. (f) Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S. tax legislation changes in December 2017. (g) Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom, including adjustments that reduce the contingent consideration payable related to certain acquisitions made by Frutarom. For 2019, amount primarily includes $7.9 million of amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and $2.5 million of transaction costs which was offset by a $2.3 million reduction to contingent consideration included in Selling and administrative expense. For 2018, amount includes $10.6 million of bridge loan commitment fees included in Interest expense, $25.0 million mark-to-market loss adjustment on an interest rate derivative and an $11.0 million mark-to-market gain adjustment on a foreign currency derivative, and $12.5 million of transaction costs included in administrative expenses. (h) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis. (i) For 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $4.9M. (j) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

