International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided updated full year 2019 guidance.
Second Quarter 2019 Consolidated Summary:
Reported
(GAAP)
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)1
Sales
Operating Profit
EPS
Sales
Operating Profit
EPS
EPS ex Amortization
$1.3 B
$200 M
$1.20
$1.3 B
$214 M
$1.30
$1.61
¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Management Commentary
"I am pleased to report that we delivered on our profitability objective for the second quarter in light of a softer top-line dynamic, as expected," said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "Through our core productivity program, as well as acquisition related synergies, we achieved an 80 basis point improvement in adjusted operating profit margin excluding amortization a marked acceleration versus our first quarter performance.
"Our integration efforts are well underway and we are making excellent progress. For those businesses where we have aligned our go-to-market approach, growth was strong, increasing high single-digits. We are also executing well against our cost synergy plan as our realized savings were $15 million for the first half of 2019. Based on our performance to date and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we have increased our expected 2019 savings to approximately $40 million -- above our previous $30 to $35 million estimate.
"For the full year, we remain confident in our ability to achieve an improvement in adjusted operating profit as productivity initiatives and integration-related synergies largely offset a modest revision in sales expectation. We also revised our adjusted EPS excluding amortization to be $6.15 to $6.35, driven by a change in the average effective tax rate on the amortization of intangible assets and a change in redeemable non-controlling interests.
"To reflect our confidence in our long-term strategy and strong cash flow generation, we are pleased to announce we are raising our quarterly dividend. This marks a decade of consecutive dividend increases and underscores our future growth prospects and strong financial position."
Second Quarter 2019 Consolidated Financial Results
- Reported net sales for the second quarter totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of 40% from $920 million in 2018, including the contribution of sales related to Frutarom. On a combined basis, currency neutral sales increased 1%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses.
- Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter was $1.20 per diluted share versus $1.25 per diluted share reported in 2018. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS excluding amortization was $1.61 per diluted share in 2019 versus $1.71 in the year-ago period, as adjusted operating profit growth was more than offset by higher interest expense and shares outstanding -- both related to the Frutarom acquisition.
Second Quarter 2019 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
Reported
(GAAP)
Currency Neutral
(Non-GAAP)
Sales
Segment
Profit
Sales
Segment
Profit
Scent
1%
13%
4%
19%
Taste1
(4)%
(11)%
(1)%
(6)%
Frutarom
1 2019 Taste sales exclude approximately $0.5 million of second quarter third-party sales transferred to Frutarom effective the beginning of the year. Adjusting for this transfer would result in the currency neutral Taste performance being 0% for the quarter.
Scent Business Unit
- On a reported basis, sales increased 1%, or $6.2 million, to $475.7 million. Currency neutral sales improved 4%, with growth in nearly all regions and categories. Performance was strongest in Fragrance Ingredients and Consumer Fragrances, both increasing mid single- digits. Fine Fragrance grew low single-digits led by strong new wins, particularly in EAME.
- Scent segment profit increased 13% on a reported basis and 19% on a currency neutral basis reflecting cost and productivity initiatives, along with more favorable price to input costs.
Taste Business Unit
- On a reported basis, sales decreased 4%, or $16.4 million, to $434.2 million. Currency neutral sales decreased approximately 1%, as growth in Greater Asia and EAME were more than offset by continued volume erosion with multinational customers in Latin America and North America. From a category perspective, growth was strongest in Savory and Beverage.
- Taste segment profit decreased 11% on a reported basis and 6% on a currency neutral basis as the benefits from productivity initiatives were more than offset by volume declines, unfavorable price to input costs and mix.
Frutarom Business Unit
- On a reported basis, sales were $381.7 million. On a standalone basis, currency neutral sales remained constant, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses. Results were driven by the benefit related to acquisitions offset by declines in F&F ingredients notably CitraSource as well as raw material-driven price decreases in Natural Colors and weakness in EAME Taste, Savory Solutions and Trade Marketing.
- Segment profit contributed $37 million in the second quarter, or $77 million excluding amortization. Margin performance continued to be driven by disciplined cost management and acquisition-related synergies.
Quarterly Dividend
- On August 5, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized a 3%, or $0.02 increase, in the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share of the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2019. Including this authorization, IFF has increased its quarterly dividend payment for the tenth consecutive year.
Compliance
During the integration of Frutarom, IFF was made aware of allegations that two Frutarom businesses operating principally in Russia and Ukraine made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers. IFF promptly commenced investigations of such allegations with the assistance of outside legal and accounting firms. IFF's investigations are not yet complete, but preliminary results indicate that improper payments were made and that key members of Frutarom's senior management at the time were aware of such payments. IFF has not uncovered any evidence suggesting that such payments had any connection to the United States.
Based on the results of the investigations to date, IFF believes that such improper customer payments are no longer being made and the estimated affected sales represented less than 1% of IFF's and Frutarom's combined net sales for 2018. IFF does not believe the impact from these matters is or will be material to IFF's results of operations or financial condition.
IFF is committed to the highest standards of ethics and compliance and has strict compliance policies in place that are regularly reviewed and updated. Consistent with such policies, IFF has taken or will take appropriate remedial actions with respect to the matters described above. Although the investigations are continuing, based on the results to date and other compliance-related integration activities IFF is not currently aware of similar instances of misconduct.
2019 Financial Guidance:
Original Guidance
Revised Guidance
Sales
$5.2B $5.3B
$5.15B $5.25B
Adjusted EPS (1)
$4.90 $5.10
$4.85 $5.05
Adjusted EPS Ex Amortization (1)
$6.30 $6.50
$6.15 $6.35
1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the full year, the Company now expects to deliver between $5.15 and $5.25 billion in sales in 2019. On a combined basis and excluding the impact of currency, growth is expected to be 3 to 5%.
The Company now expects adjusted EPS excluding amortization to be $6.15 to $6.35, principally due to a change in the average effective tax rate associated with the amortization of intangible assets and changes in redeemable non-controlling interests. On a combined basis, and excluding the impact of currency, adjusted EPS excluding amortization is expected to be 6 to 9%. The Company also expects adjusted EPS to be $4.85 to $5.05 versus the original guidance range of $4.90 to $5.10.
Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding guidance for full year 2019, expected impact of the acquisition of Frutarom, including cost savings, the status and preliminary results of our ongoing investigations regarding improper payments made in Frutarom businesses operating principally in Russia and the Ukraine and the expected impact of such investigations on our results of operations or financial condition, and our ability to accelerate growth and profitability in 2019. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on February 26, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company's actual results and could cause the Company's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company's expectations regarding these statements, such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the integration of the Frutarom business, including whether we will realize the benefits anticipated from the acquisition in the expected time frame; (2) unanticipated costs, liabilities, charges or expenses resulting from the Frutarom acquisition, (3) risks relating to the Company's ongoing investigations into improper payments made in Frutarom businesses principally operating in Russia and the Ukraine, including expenses incurred with respect to the investigations, the cost of any remedial measures or compliance programs arising out of the investigations, legal proceedings or government investigations that may arise relating to the subject of the Company's investigations, and the outcome of any such legal or government investigations, such as the imposition of fines, penalties, orders, or injunctions, (4) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations, including with respect to the Company's ongoing investigations into improper payments made in Frutarom businesses principally operating in Russia and the Ukraine, (5) the impact of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation, including any that may arise out of the Company's ongoing investigations into improper payments made in Frutarom businesses principally operating in Russia and the Ukraine, (6) the increase in the Company's leverage resulting from the additional debt incurred to pay a portion of the consideration for Frutarom and its impact on the Company's liquidity and ability to return capital to its shareholders, (7) the Company's ability to successfully market to its expanded and decentralized Taste and Frutarom customer base, (8) the Company's ability to effectively compete in its market and develop and introduce new products that meet customers' needs, (9) the Company's ability to successfully develop innovative and cost-effective products that allow customers to achieve their own profitability expectations, (10) the impact of the disruption in the Company's manufacturing operations, (11) the impact of a disruption in the Company's supply chain, including the inability to obtain ingredients and raw materials from third parties, (12) volatility and increases in the price of raw materials, energy and transportation, (13) the Company's ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, regulatory requirements and industry standards, including regarding product safety, quality, efficacy and environmental impact, (14) the impact of any failure or interruption of the Company's key information technology systems or a breach of information security, (15) the Company's ability to react in a timely and cost-effective manner to changes in consumer preferences and demands, (16) the Company's ability to establish and manage collaborations, joint ventures or partnership that lead to development or commercialization of products, (17) the Company's ability to benefit from its investments and expansion in emerging markets; (18) the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which it operates; (19) economic, regulatory and political risks associated with the Company's international operations, (20) the impact of global economic uncertainty on demand for consumer products, (21) the inability to retain key personnel; (22) the Company's ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, U.S. and foreign environmental protection laws, (23) the Company's ability to realize the benefits of its cost and productivity initiatives, (24) the Company's ability to successfully manage its working capital and inventory balances, (25) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, (26) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights, (27) the impact of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation, (28) changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to our pension and postretirement obligations, (29) the impact of future impairment of our tangible or intangible long-lived assets, (30) the impact of changes in federal, state, local and international tax legislation or policies, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes, (31) the effect of potential government regulation on certain product development initiatives, and restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the Company or its operations as a result, and (32) the impact of the United Kingdom's expected departure from the European Union. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted operating profit (margin) ex. amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; (v) adjusted EPS ex. amortization.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.
Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction.
Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, and Frutarom acquisition related costs ("Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability").
Adjusted Operating Profit (Margin) ex. Amortizationexcludes the impact of Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, U.S. tax reform, and Frutarom acquisition related costs (often referred to as "Items Impacting Comparability").
Adjusted EPS ex. Amortizationexcludes the impact of Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.
These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' calculation of such metrics.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of our business. Full amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of amortization expense allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the event of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on operating income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition related costs have been separated from costs related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition costs represent a significant balance and we believe this amount should be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage our business. For Frutarom, we present segment profit excluding amortization expense as it allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Metrics. This press release also includes our expectations for 2019 with respect to (i) sales growth; (ii) Adjusted EPS growth; and (iii) EPS ex. amortization growth. The closest corresponding GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP metric expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to length of the forecasted period and potential variability, complexity and low visibility as to items such as future contingencies and other costs that would be excluded from the GAAP measures, and the tax impact of such items, in the relevant future period. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.
Combined 2018 Financials
We calculated "combined" numbers by combining (i) our fiscal year 2018 results (including Frutarom from October 4, 2018 to December 31, 2018) with (ii) the results of Frutarom from January 1, 2018 to October 3, 2018, and adjusting for divestitures of Frutarom's businesses since October 4, 2018, but do not include any other adjustments that would have been made had we owned Frutarom for such periods prior to October 4, 2018.
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Net sales
1,291,568
920,016
40
2,588,970
1,850,944
40
Cost of goods sold
745,329
521,299
43
1,511,472
1,046,419
44
Gross profit
546,239
398,717
37
1,077,498
804,525
34
Research and development expenses
84,816
74,767
13
175,412
153,244
14
Selling and administrative expenses
210,100
157,407
33
423,282
300,051
41
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
47,909
9,584
NMF
95,534
18,769
NMF
Restructuring and other charges, net
2,525
1,186
113
18,699
1,903
NMF
Losses on sales of fixed assets
952
1,264
(25
764
1,195
(36
Operating profit
199,937
154,509
29
363,807
329,363
10
Interest expense
32,593
53,246
(39
69,165
69,841
(1
Other income, net
(2,137
(20,655
(90
(9,415
(21,232
(56
Income before taxes
169,481
121,918
39
304,057
280,754
8
Taxes on income
30,612
22,769
34
53,974
52,190
3
Net income
138,869
99,149
40
250,083
228,564
9
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,492
4,877
Net income attributable to IFF
136,377
99,149
38
245,206
228,564
7
Net income per share basic (1)
1.21
1.25
2.19
2.89
Net income per share diluted (1)
1.20
1.25
2.16
2.87
Average number of shares outstanding basic
111,996
79,065
111,930
79,041
Average number of shares outstanding diluted
112,872
79,303
113,131
79,347
(1) For 2019, net income per share reflects adjustments related to the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests.
NMF Not meaningful
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
454,820
648,522
Receivables
1,046,028
937,765
Inventories
1,163,653
1,078,537
Other current assets
325,525
277,036
Total current assets
2,990,026
2,941,860
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,316,305
1,241,152
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
8,450,984
8,417,710
Other assets
590,767
288,673
Total assets
13,348,082
12,889,395
Short term borrowings
84,231
48,642
Other current liabilities
1,065,302
1,079,669
Total current liabilities
1,149,533
1,128,311
Long-term debt
4,428,675
4,504,417
Non-current liabilities
1,444,347
1,131,487
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
115,540
81,806
Shareholders' equity
6,209,987
6,043,374
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
13,348,082
12,889,395
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
250,083
228,564
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
154,814
64,968
Deferred income taxes
(27,214
14,342
Losses on sale of assets
764
1,195
Stock-based compensation
18,300
15,173
Pension contributions
(10,681
(9,963
Product recall claim settlement, net of insurance proceeds received
(12,969
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Trade receivables
(87,111
(99,963
Inventories
(71,545
(67,940
Accounts payable
(7,645
(7,139
Accruals for incentive compensation
(29,338
(25,158
Other current payables and accrued expenses
(11,934
11,028
Other assets
(29,989
(65,620
Other liabilities
36,412
8,651
Net cash provided by operating activities
184,916
55,169
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received
(49,064
(22
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(119,094
(67,421
Proceeds from life insurance contracts
1,890
Maturity of net investment hedges
(2,642
Proceeds from disposal of assets
24,685
618
Contingent consideration paid
(4,655
Net cash used in investing activities
(146,238
(69,467
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(155,578
(108,824
Increase in revolving credit facility and short term borrowings
8
110,259
Deferred financing costs
(1,401
Repayments on debt
(47,417
Contingent consideration paid
(21,791
Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock options
200
Employee withholding taxes paid
(9,855
(9,096
Purchase of treasury stock
(15,475
Net cash used in financing activities
(234,433
(24,537
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,053
(6,788
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(193,702
(45,623
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
648,522
368,046
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
454,820
322,423
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
Business Unit Performance
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Sales
Taste
434,179
450,540
878,781
899,559
Scent
475,671
469,476
964,023
951,385
Frutarom
381,718
746,166
Consolidated
1,291,568
920,016
2,588,970
1,850,944
Segment Profit
Taste
98,081
109,605
206,536
221,169
Scent
91,244
80,780
177,059
174,056
Frutarom
37,493
66,584
Global Expenses
(12,886
(20,572
(31,559
(44,398
Operational Improvement Initiatives
(534
(403
(940
(1,429
Acquisition Related Costs
4
518
Integration Related Costs
(11,417
(993
(26,314
(993
Restructuring and Other Charges, net
(2,525
(193
(18,699
(910
Losses on Sale of Assets
(952
(1,264
(764
(1,195
FDA Mandated Product Recall
(5,000
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs
1,433
(12,455
(8,096
(12,455
Operating profit
199,937
154,509
363,807
329,363
Interest Expense
(32,593
(53,246
(69,165
(69,841
Other income, net
2,137
20,655
9,415
21,232
Income before taxes
169,481
121,918
304,057
280,754
Operating Margin
Taste
23
24
24
25
Scent
19
17
18
18
Frutarom
10
9
Consolidated
15
17
14
18
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Foreign Exchange Impact
(Unaudited)
Q2 Taste
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change Reported
(4)%
(11)%
Currency Impact
3%
5%
% Change Currency Neutral
(1)%
(6)%
Q2 Scent
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change Reported
1%
13%
Currency Impact
3%
6%
% Change Currency Neutral
4%
19%
YTD Taste
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change Reported
(2)%
(7)%
Currency Impact
3%
4%
% Change Currency Neutral
1%
(3)%
YTD Scent
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change Reported
1%
2%
Currency Impact
3%
6%
% Change Currency Neutral
4%
7%*
Item does not foot due to rounding
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Gross Profit
Second Quarter
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2018
Reported (GAAP)
546,239
398,717
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
534
403
Integration Related Costs (b)
165
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
546,938
399,120
Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses
Second Quarter
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2018
Reported (GAAP)
210,100
157,407
Acquisition Related Costs
4
Integration Related Costs (b)
(11,043
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d)
1,433
(12,455
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
200,490
144,956
Reconciliation of Operating Profit
Second Quarter
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2018
Reported (GAAP)
199,937
154,509
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
534
403
Acquisition Related Costs
(4
Integration Related Costs (b)
11,417
993
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (c)
2,525
193
Losses on Sale of Assets
952
1,264
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d)
(1,433
12,455
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
213,932
169,813
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
Second Quarter
Numerator
2019
2018
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit
213,932
169,813
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
47,909
9,584
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit ex. Amortization
261,841
179,397
Denominator
Sales
1,291,568
920,016
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization
20.3
19.5
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income
Second Quarter
2019
2018
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
Income before taxes
Taxes on income (e)
Net Income Attributable to IFF (f)
Diluted EPS
Income before taxes
Taxes on income (e)
Net Income Attributable to IFF
Diluted EPS (g)
Reported (GAAP)
169,481
30,612
136,377
1.20
121,918
22,769
99,149
1.25
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
534
176
358
403
142
261
Acquisition Related Costs
(4
(1
(3
Integration Related Costs (b)
11,417
2,574
8,843
0.08
993
993
0.01
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (c)
2,525
552
1,973
0.02
193
46
147
Losses on Sale of Assets
952
235
717
0.01
1,264
263
1,001
0.01
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d)
(1,433
(143
(1,290
(0.01
36,989
6,543
30,446
0.38
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
183,476
34,006
146,978
1.30
161,756
29,762
131,994
1.66
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
Second Quarter
(DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2018
Numerator
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income
146,978
131,994
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
47,909
9,584
Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (e)
12,635
5,673
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (h)
35,274
3,911
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization
182,252
135,905
Denominator
Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)
112,872
79,303
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
1.61
1.71
(a)
Represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India and China.
(b)
For 2019, represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. For 2018, represents costs related to the integration of David Michael.
(c)
For 2019, represents severance costs related primarily to Frutarom. For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program.
(d)
Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom, including adjustments that reduce the contingent consideration payable related to certain acquisitions made by Frutarom. In 2019, amount primarily relates to transaction costs included in Selling and administrative expenses. For 2018, amount includes $10.6 million of bridge loan commitment fees included in Interest expense, $25.0 million mark-to-market loss adjustment on an interest rate derivative and an $11.0 million mark-to-market gain adjustment on a foreign currency derivative, and $12.5 million of transaction costs included in administrative expenses.
(e)
The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis.
(f)
For 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.5M.
(g)
The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding.
(h)
Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Gross Profit
Second Quarter Year-to-Date
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2018
Reported (GAAP)
1,077,498
804,525
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
940
856
Integration Related Costs (c)
321
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
5,000
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)
7,850
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
1,086,609
810,381
Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses
Second Quarter Year-to-Date
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2018
Reported (GAAP)
423,282
300,051
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
518
Integration Related Costs (c)
(25,600
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)
(246
(12,455
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
397,436
288,114
Reconciliation of Operating Profit
Second Quarter Year-to-Date
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2018
Reported (GAAP)
363,807
329,363
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
940
1,429
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
(518
Integration Related Costs (c)
26,314
993
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d)
18,699
910
Losses on Sale of Assets
764
1,195
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
5,000
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)
8,096
12,455
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
418,620
350,827
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income
Second Quarter Year-to-Date
2019
2018
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
Income before taxes
Taxes on income (h)
Net Income Attributable to IFF (i)
Diluted EPS
Income before taxes
Taxes on income (h)
Net Income Attributable to IFF
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
304,057
53,974
245,206
2.16
280,754
52,190
228,564
2.87
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
940
318
622
0.01
1,429
436
993
0.01
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
(518
(135
(383
Integration Related Costs (c)
26,314
5,923
20,391
0.18
993
993
0.01
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d)
18,699
4,583
14,116
0.12
910
215
695
0.01
Losses on Sale of Assets
764
192
572
0.01
1,195
246
949
0.01
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
5,000
1,196
3,804
0.05
U.S. Tax Reform (f)
(649
649
0.01
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)
8,096
1,387
6,709
0.06
36,989
6,543
30,446
0.38
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
358,870
66,377
287,616
2.54
326,752
60,042
266,710
3.35
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
Second Quarter Year-to-Date
(DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)
2019
2018
Numerator
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income
287,616
266,710
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
95,534
18,769
Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (h)
22,831
5,673
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (j)
72,703
13,096
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization
360,319
279,806
Denominator
Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)
113,131
79,347
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
3.18
3.52
(a)
Represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India and China, as well as a lab closure in Taiwan for 2018.
(b)
For 2018, represents adjustments to the contingent consideration payable for PowderPure, and transaction costs related to
(c)
For 2019, represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. For 2018, represents costs related to the integration of David Michael.
(d)
For 2019, represents severance costs related primarily to Scent. For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program.
(e)
Represents losses related to the FDA mandated recall.
(f)
Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S. tax legislation changes in December 2017.
(g)
Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom, including adjustments that reduce the contingent consideration payable related to certain acquisitions made by Frutarom. For 2019, amount primarily includes $7.9 million of amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and $2.5 million of transaction costs which was offset by a $2.3 million reduction to contingent consideration included in Selling and administrative expense. For 2018, amount includes $10.6 million of bridge loan commitment fees included in Interest expense, $25.0 million mark-to-market loss adjustment on an interest rate derivative and an $11.0 million mark-to-market gain adjustment on a foreign currency derivative, and $12.5 million of transaction costs included in administrative expenses.
(h)
The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis.
(i)
For 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $4.9M.
(j)
Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.
