SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held on August 7-8, 2019 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA.

SharpSpring management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SharpSpring management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Brad Stanczak

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

