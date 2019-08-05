Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 7% over July 2018
- Options ADV up 5% over July 2018
CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
July
July
%
June
%
July
July
%
2019
2018
Chg
2019
Chg
2019
2018
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
20
146
146
Total Volume
148,264
134,286
10.4%
141,989
4.4%
1,036,538
1,142,986
-9.3%
Total ADV
6,739
6,395
5.4%
7,099
-5.1%
7,100
7,829
-9.3%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
20
146
146
Total Volume
5,189
4,642
11.8%
4,132
25.6%
35,515
43,582
-18.5%
Total ADV
236
221
6.7%
207
14.2%
243
299
-18.5%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
20
146
146
Total Volume
23,883
23,180
3.0%
22,039
8.4%
166,031
196,117
-15.3%
Total ADV
1,086
1,104
-1.6%
1,102
-1.5%
1,137
1,343
-15.3%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
22
20
149
149
Total Notional Value
€ 154,543
€ 212,461
-27.3%
€ 157,399
-1.8%
€ 1,255,742
€ 1,566,049
-19.8%
Total ADNV
€ 6,719
€ 9,657
-30.4%
€ 7,870
-14.6%
€ 8,428
€ 10,510
-19.8%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
22
20
151
151
Total Notional Value
$632,509
$729,766
-13.3%
$661,640
-4.4%
$5,046,620
$5,886,829
-14.3%
Total ADNV
$27,500
$33,171
-17.1%
$33,082
-16.9%
$33,421
$38,986
-14.3%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
