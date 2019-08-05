sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 7% over July 2018

- Options ADV up 5% over July 2018

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


July

July

%

June

%

July

July

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


146

146


Total Volume

148,264

134,286

10.4%

141,989

4.4%

1,036,538

1,142,986

-9.3%

Total ADV

6,739

6,395

5.4%

7,099

-5.1%

7,100

7,829

-9.3%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


146

146


Total Volume

5,189

4,642

11.8%

4,132

25.6%

35,515

43,582

-18.5%

Total ADV

236

221

6.7%

207

14.2%

243

299

-18.5%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


146

146


Total Volume

23,883

23,180

3.0%

22,039

8.4%

166,031

196,117

-15.3%

Total ADV

1,086

1,104

-1.6%

1,102

-1.5%

1,137

1,343

-15.3%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

22


20


149

149


Total Notional Value

€ 154,543

€ 212,461

-27.3%

€ 157,399

-1.8%

€ 1,255,742

€ 1,566,049

-19.8%

Total ADNV

€ 6,719

€ 9,657

-30.4%

€ 7,870

-14.6%

€ 8,428

€ 10,510

-19.8%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

22


20


151

151


Total Notional Value

$632,509

$729,766

-13.3%

$661,640

-4.4%

$5,046,620

$5,886,829

-14.3%

Total ADNV

$27,500

$33,171

-17.1%

$33,082

-16.9%

$33,421

$38,986

-14.3%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact





Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe, Cboe Volatility Index, VIX and Cboe Global Markets are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire

