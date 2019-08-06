Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - Citation Growth Corp. (formerly, Liht Cannabis Corp.) (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) ("Citation" or the "Company"), a licensed cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release dated July 24, 2019, on August 2, 2019 it closed the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") to acquire the ACC Group of Companies ("ACC"), a Nevada-based group of companies licensed for cannabis cultivation and well-known for its award-winning cannabis cultivars. The Company believes the integration of ACC into Citation's existing cultivation and extraction infrastructure will support its continuing corporate growth strategy to become a leading multi-state operator of cannabis assets across the United States ("U.S.") and Canada, as applicable legislation and regulations may permit.

Rahim Mohamed, the newly appointed President of Citation commented, "The acquisition of ACC provides the fuel required to accelerate Citation's movement to large-scale cannabis cultivation and production. Pairing complimentary cultivation and seed genetics assets provided by ACC with Citation's Nevada production facility and advanced propagation techniques gives the Company the resources necessary to rapidly expand throughout the legal cannabis market in the State of Nevada and beyond."

Citation anticipates that the acquisition of ACC, pursuant to the closing of the Transaction ("Closing"), will:

create one of the largest license holders for cultivation in the State of Nevada, with an estimated consolidated licensed footprint for the combined entity of up to 569,600 ft2, including up to 16,000 ft2 in processing space for cannabis concentrates and edibles, assuming the successful completion of all proposed site phases. The Company estimates capital expenditure requirement for the combined entity of approximately US$90MM, which the Company anticipates will be made available through a combination of equity and non-dilutive debt financings, as well as from the reinvestment of profits generated from the Company's operations;

significantly enhance Citation's Nevada operations by combining the Company's comprehensive experience in organic cultivation techniques with ACC's award-winning seed genetics program, fostering a new, premium cannabis powerhouse in the State of Nevada, and any such other jurisdictions it may enter, as regulations and legislation may permit;

provide the opportunity to build upon ACC's successful CY2018 unaudited financial performance, where it achieved revenue of approximately US$7.9MM, gross margin of approximately 57%, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$1.0MM;

provide Citation with an approximate (ACC management-estimated) annualized US$114MM in additional forward-looking revenue, at an (ACC management-estimated) annualized EBITDA margin of approximately 25%, assuming the completion of all proposed phases and maximum operational efficiencies being realized, with an estimated capital expenditure requirement of approximately US$50MM; and

enhance the Company's suite of portfolio products with the addition of three (3) new, established brands within the State of Nevada, including BluntBox, Garden of Weeden, and Superior, to complement Citation's established FIORE cannabis flower brand.

Terms of the Transaction

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has issued an aggregate of 35,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), which is inclusive of the approximately 11,500,000 Common Shares issuable upon the conversion of the ACC Amended Notes (as defined below) that were assumed by the Company in the Transaction and converted immediately following Closing. The acquired ACC entity had approximately US$15,000,000 in convertible notes (the "Notes") outstanding. As a condition of the Transaction, the holders of the Notes agreed to restructure the Notes such that all principal and interest outstanding at the time of Closing converted into units of the Company comprised of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (the "Amended Warrants"), with each full Amended Warrant exercisable at C$2.50 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the Closing (the "ACC Amended Notes"). The Amended Warrants contain an acceleration provision such that in the event the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is greater than C$3.50 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, upon providing notice to the holders of the Amended Warrants, accelerate the expiry of the Amended Warrants to a period that is thirty (30) days from the date such notice is given.

Upon Closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,750,000 Common Shares as finder's fees to certain business advisors in connection with the Transaction.

All Common Shares (including Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Amended Warrants) issued to management of ACC pursuant to the Transaction are subject to three (3) year escrow provisions ("Escrow") substantially similar to those that are required for an emerging issuer under National Policy 46-201 Escrow for Initial Public Offerings. All other Common Shares, including any Common Shares issued in exchange for outstanding convertible securities in the acquired ACC entity, are subject to resale restrictions under the Securities Act (British Columbia) which do not allow for any resale or transfer until the date that is four (4) months and one (1) day following Closing, as well as application restrictions under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

Grant of Performance and Retention Bonus Shares

Citation also announces that the Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of Common Shares pursuant to a performance bonus ("Performance Bonus Shares") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company that shall vest upon the achievement of certain performance milestones as well as the grant of Common Shares as a retention bonus ("Retention Bonus Shares" and collectively with the Performance Bonus Shares, the "Bonus Shares") to certain key employees. An aggregate of 3,150,000 Bonus Shares were issued by the Company. The Bonus Shares will vest on the date that is four months from the date of issue.

Issuance of Shares in Lieu of Cash

The Board of Directors also approved the issuance of an aggregate of 1,100,000 Common Shares in lieu of cash to certain consultants for services rendered in connection with the development of the Company's property located in Celista, British Columbia. The Common Shares issued in lieu of cash are subject to a four month and one day hold in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Citation Growth Corp.

Citation Growth Corp. is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space since 2014. Citation has rapidly expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production, and dispensary locations in key North American state-legal jurisdictions and is seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

About the ACC Group of Companies

The ACC Group of Companies is a group of privately held companies that have held indoor cannabis cultivation licenses in the State of Nevada since 2014. Primarily located in Pahrump, Nevada, ACC prides itself on its expansive collection of premium cannabis cultivars and its innovative seed genetics program.

For Further Information:

Rahim Mohamed, President

RM@citationgrowth.com

(403) 605-9429

Paul Searle, Corporate Communications

(604) 602-962

psearle@citygatecap.com

www.citationgrowth.com

Stock Exchanges:

Citation trades in Canada, under the ticker symbol "CGRO" on the CSE, and in the U.S., under the ticker symbol "LIHTD" on the OTCQX Best Market (the "QTCQX"). The Company also trades on other recognized platforms in Europe including Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate, L & S, Quotnx, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Berlin.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider, nor the OTCQX has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, nor the OTCQX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marijuana Industry Involvement:

The Company owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state; however, marijuana remains illegal under United States federal law and the approach to enforcement of U.S. federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that federal enforcement actions could adversely affect their investments and that the Company's ability to support continuing U.S.-based operations and its access private and public capital could be materially adversely affected.

The Company's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with applicable state licensing requirements in the U.S. The Company has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with U.S. federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the U.S.

Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Canada), readers are cautioned that in the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the state level. To the knowledge of the Company, there are to date a total of 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis in some form. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of medical cannabis at the state level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under the U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any U.S. federal proceeding, which may be brought against the Company. Any such proceedings brought against the Company may materially adversely affect its operations and financial performance in the U.S. market.

Currently, listings of Canadian companies on the CSE will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is required by the applicable Canadian securities regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

