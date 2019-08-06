First Solar has reported the largest quarterly production run and shipment volume in its history, and more than 2 GW of bookings in July alone. And with more factories underway, the thin film PV maker is just getting started. First Solar reported a bumper quarter during Q2 by most metrics. The company's net sales of $585 million were nearly double the previous year, on shipments 1.4 GW of product - the most in its history. Additionally, First Solar booked more than 2.1 GW of orders in July alone, a very positive start to Q3. First solar also reported a $8.6 million operating loss and a net loss ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...