AroCell AB: AroCell signs a new distributor agreement in the USA and Canada

AroCell AB (publ) announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Diapharma Group of West Chester Ohio for the promotion and distribution of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA in the United States and Canada.

Diapharma sells tests and instrumentation for the diagnostic and research fields and provides strong technical competence and experience to ensure that their customer expectations are met.

"We look forward to this new collaboration with Diapharma Group for the distribution and promotion of AroCell TK 210 ELISA in US and Canada", says Michael Brobjer, AroCell's CEO. "With the agreement we expect an increase in promotion and sales efforts on our major markets. Diapharma has proven to be a very competent and active distributor with sales reps with high expertise in the area of diagnostics and analytical biochemistry."

This agreement supports AroCell's commercialization strategy to expand sales of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA in the USA and Canada. The agreement with Diapharma complement the already existing distribution agreement with Eagle Bioscience. The aim is to increase and to facilitate sales and application in clinical researches and drug development in oncology.

Michael Brobjer, CEO

AroCell is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, August 6, 2019 at 08:15.

About Thymidine Kinase 1

Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) is a key enzyme in DNA precursor synthesis. It is upregulated during the late G1 phase and early S phase of the cell cycle and its presence in cells is an indicator of active cell proliferation. Increased levels of TK1 in the blood can indicate active cell proliferation as a consequence of abnormal cell turnover and cell disruption triggered by for example therapeutic agents.

About TK 210 ELISA

AroCell TK 210 ELISA is a quantitative immunoassay kit for the determination of Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) in human blood. The ELISA format is simple and robust, requires no special instrumentation to perform and can easily be incorporated in to standard laboratory processes. By utilizing monoclonal antibodies specific for the TK1 epitope TK 210, AroCell TK 210 ELISA brings improved sensitivity and specificity to the assay of this key biomarker. AroCell TK 210 ELISA provides new opportunities for studying cellular proliferation, disruption, and monitoring of therapy response and relapse in subjects with hematological and solid tumors.

About Diapharma

DiaPharma Group, Inc. is a distributor of test kits, bioreagents, chromogenic substrates, antibodies and instruments in many different fields including, Apoptosis, Immunology, and Oncology. DiaPharma's clinical test kits are used in hospital laboratories, clinical reference laboratories and universities. Their line of research products is marketed to researchers and medical corporations for use in product development and in quality control laboratories.

About AroCell

AroCell AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.

For more information; www.arocell.com

