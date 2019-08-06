The bot is now free for enterprise teams of up to 30 developers, open source software, and educational use

DeepCode, the platform for AI-powered code reviews, today announced that it has raised $4 million (CHF3.92 million) in seed funding led by Earlybird, with participation from 3VC and existing investor btov Partners. DeepCode has previously raised CHF1.1 million.

The new funding will enable DeepCode to support additional integrations and programming languages (Java, JavaScript, and Python are currently supported), improve the scope of code recommendations, and grow the team internationally.

DeepCode brings the knowledge of the global development community to every software developer. The bot uses machine learning to process millions of commits in open source software projects and learns how to find serious coding issues. Because the platform determines the intent of the code-and not only the syntax mistakes-DeepCode identifies many more critical bugs and vulnerabilities than other tools.

The bot is now free for enterprise teams of up to 30 developers, open source software, and educational use. Developers get started by connecting DeepCode with their GitHub or Bitbucket accounts. No configuration is required: DeepCode immediately starts reviewing each commit and identifies issues in seconds.

DeepCode is a spin-off of ETH Zurich, which is known as the MIT of Europe. Members of the founding team previously worked at Google and IBM, and they have developed 30 patents and hundreds of research papers related to program analysis, security, AI, and machine learning. DeepCode is used by developers worldwide for personal projects, enterprise software, and everything in-between.

"For all industries and almost every business model, the performance and quality of coding has become key. DeepCode provides a platform that enhances the development capabilities of programmers," said Christian Nagel, partner and co-founder of Earlybird. "The team has a deep scientific understanding of code optimization and uses artificial intelligence to deliver the next breakthrough in software development."

"We appreciate having investors that fully understand the opportunities for AI and machine learning in software development," said Boris Paskalev, CEO and co-founder of DeepCode. "Knowledge gained from open source software helps developers write clean and secure code in a fraction of the time that it would normally take."

