Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB which took place on 27 June 2019 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, address: Verkiu 25C-1, Vilnius, Lietuvos Respublika; Company) took place on 27 June 2019. In this EGM participated shareholders who owns 79,43 % of all shares of the Company. The following decisions were taken: I.Regarding extension of the powers of the Company Board to issue bonds, pledge and mortgage of fixed assets Decisions: 1. To extend the competence of the Company Board to issue, at its own discretion and on terms and conditions chosen, bonds with a total amount not exceeding EUR 4,000,000 (calculated total value of the bonds). 2. The decision of the Company Board to issue the Notes shall indicate the nominal value of the bonds, the annual interest rate or the procedure for its calculation, the interest payment procedure, the fixed redemption date. However, the Company Board is empowered to mandate the Head of Administration of the Company to determine other terms of the bond issue. 3. To determine that the Company Board shall take decisions regarding the pledge and mortgage of fixed assets with the book value exceeding EUR 5 200 000 (calculating the total amount of transactions). 4. With respect to the decisions listed above, to amend and approve new edition of the Articles of Association of the Company (copy of the Articles of Association in Lithuanian is attached). 5. To mandate the Head of the Administration of the Company or a person duly authorized by him/her to perform all actions necessary to register the new Articles of Association of the Company in the Register of Legal Entities, including but not limited to preparation, signing and submission of the new edition of the Articles of Association to the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, notaries, other institutions, companies or bodies, pay of dues and other charges and performing other actions related to the registration of the Articles of Association of the Company. II. Regarding election of the Company's auditor to perform an audit of financial statements for the financial year ending on 2019 December 31 Decisions: 1. To elect the audit company Grant Thornton Baltic UAB, code 300056169, to perform the audit of the Company for the financial year ending on 2019 December 31. To mandate the Head of the Administration of the Company or a person duly authorized by him/her to perform all actions necessary for the conclusion of the contract with the selected audit company and to submit the related data to the Bank of Lithuania. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration T.: +370 620 33313 E. aiva@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=733621