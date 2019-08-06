Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the english version of the Universal Registration Document 2018 is available on its website at:

www.veolia.com/en/regulated-information

A hard copy of the English version of the Universal Registration Document 2018 shall be provided free of charge on request.

This document incorporates the 2019 half-yearly financial report.

Contacts:

Analyst and institutional investor:

Ronald Wasylec Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80