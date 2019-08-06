SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household NO. 111/19
On July 5, 2019, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China approved a new test method for UV-filters. The new test method focuses on the 22 kinds of UV-filter which are allowed under Section 2, Chapter 5 of the Safety and Technical Standards for Cosmetics (2015 Edition). It is now published under Section 5.8 of Chapter 4 in the Standard.
There is a total of 27 kinds of permitted UV-filter for sunscreen products in China, including common active substances, Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide. The new method includes almost all the organic UV-filters usually used in sunscreen products. At the same time, the method is suitable for different cosmetic matrices such as water base, gel, cream, powder and wax base. The scope of this new test method is listed in the table below. The new method came into effect on July 5, 2019.
|item
|Chemical name
|INCI name
|CAS No.
|1
|3-Benzylidene camphor
|3-Benzylidene camphor
|15087-24-8
|2
|3-(4'-Methylbenzylidene)-dl- camphor
|4-Methylbenzylidene camphor
|36861-47-9
|3
|Oxybenzone (INN)
|Benzophenone-3
|131-57-7
|4
|2-Hydroxy-4-methoxybenzophenone
|Benzophenone-4
|4065-45-6
|-5-sulfonic acid and its sodium salt
|Benzophenone-5
|6628-37-1
|5
|Alpha-(2-oxoborn-3-ylidene)-toluene-4-sulfonic acid and its salts
|/
|56039-58-8
|6
|2,2'-(6-(4-Methoxyphenyl)-1,3,5-triazine-2,4-diyl)bis(5-((2-ethylhexyl)oxy)phenol)
|Bis-ethylhexyloxyphenol methoxyphenyl triazine
|187393-00-6
|7
|1-(4-Tert-butylphenyl)-3-(4-methoxyphenyl) propane-1,3-dione
|Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane
|70356-09-1
|8
|N,N,N-trimethyl-4-(2-oxoborn-3-ylidenemethyl) anilinium methyl sulfate
|Camphor benzalkonium methosulfate
|52793-97-2
|9
|Benzoic acid, 2-(4-(diethylamino)-2-hydroxybenzoyl) -,hexyl ester
|Diethylamino hydroxybenzoy hexyl benzoate
|302776-68-7
|10
|Benzoic acid, 4,4'-((6-(((((1,1-dimethylethyl) amino) carbonyl)phenyl)amino) 1,3,5-triazine-2,4-diyl)diimino)bis-, bis-(2-ethylhexyl) ester
|Diethylhexyl butamido triazone
|154702-15-5
|11
|Disodium salt of 2,2'-bis-(1,4-phenylene)1H-benzimidazole-4,6-disulfonic acid
|Disodium phenyl dibenzimidazole tetrasulfonate
|180898-37-7
|12
|Phenol, 2-(2H-benzotriazol-2-yl)-4-methyl-6-(2-methyl-3-(1,3,3,3-tetramethyl-1-(trimethylsilyl)oxy)-disiloxanyl)propyl
|Drometrizole trisiloxane
|155633-54-8
|13
|4-Dimethyl amino benzoate of ethyl-2-hexyl
|Ethylhexyl dimethyl PABA
|21245-02-3
|14
|2-Ethylhexyl 4-methoxycinnamate
|Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate
|5466-77-3
|15
|2-Ethylhexyl salicylate
|Ethylhexyl salicylate
|118-60-5
|16
|2,4,6-Trianilino-(p-carbo-2'-ethylhexyl-l'-oxy)-1,3,5-triazine
|Ethylhexyl triazone
|88122-99-0
|17
|Homosalate (INN)
|Homosalate
|118-56-9
|18
|Isopentyl-4-methoxycinnamate
|Isoamyl p-methoxycinnamate
|71617-10-2
|19
|2,2'-Methylene-bis(6-(2H-benzotriazol-2-yl)-4-(1,1,3,3-tetramethyl-butyl)phenol)
|Methylene bis-benzotriazolyl tetramethylbutylphenol
|103597-45-1
|20
|2-Cyano-3,3-diphenyl acrylic acid, 2-ethylhexyl ester
|Octocrylene
|6197-30-4
|21
|2-Phenylbenzimidazole-5-sulfonic acid and its potassium, sodium, and triethanolamine salts
|/
|27503-81-7
|22
|3,3'-(1,4-Phenylenedimethylene)bis(7,7-dimethyl-2-oxobicyclo-[2.2.1]hept-1-yl-methanesulfonic acid) and its salts
|/
|90457-82-2
Remark: The original publication of the regulation shall prevail in case of discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version.
Reference Source:
National Medical Products Administration Bulletin No, 40 in 2019
It is crucial for all cosmetic, personal care and household products to be safe effective and stable. SGS provides testing, inspection, auditing and consulting services to manufacturers, distributors and importers to ensure a high level of product quality in every area. Our state of the art laboratories offer custom-made solutions for chemical, biophysical, microbiological, stability and biological aspects. We also have extensive capabilities in performance testing, claim support studies and consumer panels. Our testing is conducted according to customer specific or recognized standard methods, some of which were developed by SGS. Our cosmetic safety assessors and other technical experts can support customers by making sure new products comply with regulatory requirements.
Next Step:
The complete method can be accessed through the link provided in this article. The industry shall be aware of the new method and be prepared for any necessary changes to the products.
