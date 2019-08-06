SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household NO. 111/19

On July 5, 2019, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China approved a new test method for UV-filters. The new test method focuses on the 22 kinds of UV-filter which are allowed under Section 2, Chapter 5 of the Safety and Technical Standards for Cosmetics (2015 Edition). It is now published under Section 5.8 of Chapter 4 in the Standard.

There is a total of 27 kinds of permitted UV-filter for sunscreen products in China, including common active substances, Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide. The new method includes almost all the organic UV-filters usually used in sunscreen products. At the same time, the method is suitable for different cosmetic matrices such as water base, gel, cream, powder and wax base. The scope of this new test method is listed in the table below. The new method came into effect on July 5, 2019.

item Chemical name INCI name CAS No. 1 3-Benzylidene camphor 3-Benzylidene camphor 15087-24-8 2 3-(4'-Methylbenzylidene)-dl- camphor 4-Methylbenzylidene camphor 36861-47-9 3 Oxybenzone (INN) Benzophenone-3 131-57-7 4 2-Hydroxy-4-methoxybenzophenone Benzophenone-4 4065-45-6 -5-sulfonic acid and its sodium salt Benzophenone-5 6628-37-1

5 Alpha-(2-oxoborn-3-ylidene)-toluene-4-sulfonic acid and its salts / 56039-58-8 6 2,2'-(6-(4-Methoxyphenyl)-1,3,5-triazine-2,4-diyl)bis(5-((2-ethylhexyl)oxy)phenol) Bis-ethylhexyloxyphenol methoxyphenyl triazine 187393-00-6 7 1-(4-Tert-butylphenyl)-3-(4-methoxyphenyl) propane-1,3-dione Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane 70356-09-1 8 N,N,N-trimethyl-4-(2-oxoborn-3-ylidenemethyl) anilinium methyl sulfate Camphor benzalkonium methosulfate 52793-97-2 9 Benzoic acid, 2-(4-(diethylamino)-2-hydroxybenzoyl) -,hexyl ester Diethylamino hydroxybenzoy hexyl benzoate 302776-68-7 10 Benzoic acid, 4,4'-((6-(((((1,1-dimethylethyl) amino) carbonyl)phenyl)amino) 1,3,5-triazine-2,4-diyl)diimino)bis-, bis-(2-ethylhexyl) ester Diethylhexyl butamido triazone 154702-15-5 11 Disodium salt of 2,2'-bis-(1,4-phenylene)1H-benzimidazole-4,6-disulfonic acid Disodium phenyl dibenzimidazole tetrasulfonate 180898-37-7 12 Phenol, 2-(2H-benzotriazol-2-yl)-4-methyl-6-(2-methyl-3-(1,3,3,3-tetramethyl-1-(trimethylsilyl)oxy)-disiloxanyl)propyl Drometrizole trisiloxane 155633-54-8 13 4-Dimethyl amino benzoate of ethyl-2-hexyl Ethylhexyl dimethyl PABA 21245-02-3 14 2-Ethylhexyl 4-methoxycinnamate Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate 5466-77-3 15 2-Ethylhexyl salicylate Ethylhexyl salicylate 118-60-5 16 2,4,6-Trianilino-(p-carbo-2'-ethylhexyl-l'-oxy)-1,3,5-triazine Ethylhexyl triazone 88122-99-0 17 Homosalate (INN) Homosalate 118-56-9 18 Isopentyl-4-methoxycinnamate Isoamyl p-methoxycinnamate 71617-10-2 19 2,2'-Methylene-bis(6-(2H-benzotriazol-2-yl)-4-(1,1,3,3-tetramethyl-butyl)phenol) Methylene bis-benzotriazolyl tetramethylbutylphenol 103597-45-1 20 2-Cyano-3,3-diphenyl acrylic acid, 2-ethylhexyl ester Octocrylene 6197-30-4 21 2-Phenylbenzimidazole-5-sulfonic acid and its potassium, sodium, and triethanolamine salts / 27503-81-7 22 3,3'-(1,4-Phenylenedimethylene)bis(7,7-dimethyl-2-oxobicyclo-[2.2.1]hept-1-yl-methanesulfonic acid) and its salts / 90457-82-2

Remark: The original publication of the regulation shall prevail in case of discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version.

Reference Source:

National Medical Products Administration Bulletin No, 40 in 2019

Next Step:

The complete method can be accessed through the link provided in this article. The industry shall be aware of the new method and be prepared for any necessary changes to the products.

