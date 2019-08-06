Taoglas Acquires Firmwave To Enable Next-Generation IoT

Acquisition enables Taoglas to extend advanced IoT design and component solutions to its global customers

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT antenna and RF solutions, today announced the acquisition of Firmwave, an IoT product design, and engineering company, to deliver Next-Generation IoT to best-in-class IoT applications such as healthcare, energy and utilities, supply chain and logistics, transportation, agriculture, and construction.

Today many companies struggle with design engineering for complex Next-Generation IoT applications because they require a high level of integration. Many companies want to take advantage of advances in imaging like facial recognition; centimeter-level positioning (cm versus meter accuracy); audio like speech recognition; and AI for motion sensing and analysis. Advancements in these four areas promise to open a world of Next-Generation IoT applications.

"Customers have long been asking Taoglas for more engineering support for their IoT solution. They now want a one-stop-shop for IoT engineering services," said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Taoglas. "They don't want to deal with multiple engineering teams, as they do today, to create each component of Next-Generation IoT solutions. We are seeing increasingly complex IoT projects that are being delayed to market by this fundamental problem."

Both companies headquartered in Ireland with facilities in DCU Alpha, already have a long history with each other. In the past two years, Taoglas has collaborated with Firmwave on Taoglas Shift, an artificial intelligence (AI) beam-steering antenna system for 5G networks. There has also been much collaboration on other complex custom IoT projects such as medical device maker HealthBeacon. Now Taoglas is combining its unique antenna and RF solutions with extra engineering services to help clients in IoT differentiate their product with these new technologies, and dramatically speed up their time to market.

Firmwave was founded in 2015 by Adrian Burns, Ciaran Burns and Fintan McGovern and quickly became an Enterprise Ireland High Potential Start Up (HPSU) company with TechIreland listing Firmwave as an innovative IoT technology company to watch in 2018. Firmwave has gained comprehensive market penetration having developed IoT/AI and machine learning solutions for HealthBeacon, Vodafone, Glen Dimplex and many other clients through their Edge platform of hardware and software.

"We are excited to integrate our next-generation IoT design expertise and products into Taoglas. They have a global reputation for high-quality products. Their scale and unparalleled sales channels will accelerate the deployment of our hardware and software solutions," said Adrian Burns, CEO of Firmwave. "Our customers will now benefit from access to the world-class Taoglas engineering team and their RF solutions portfolio."

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world's leading provider of Next-Generation IoT solutions, combining the latest in high-performance RF antenna with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for companies with unique IoT challenges. With 10 world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Taiwan, China, and the US, in-house manufacturing in Taiwan and the US, and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps companies deliver complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy, engineering expertise and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from cellular 4G/5G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, DSRC/CV2X, NFC, LORA/LPWAN to any protocol used to transmit and receive data. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

