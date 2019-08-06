UNSW Sydney has announced the looming completion of the Sunraysia Solar Farm in Australia. The university is now on track to run on 100% renewable energy from 2020, as the massive 255 MW project will be operational by the end of this year, with 25% of its generation to be purchased by UNSW.The 255 MW Sunraysia Solar Farm is one of Australia's largest solar projects. Owned and operated by Australian-Chinese renewables developer Maoneng and U.K.-based infrastructure investor John Laign, the project is set for completion by December. The news has been welcomed with great excitement at UNSW, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...