AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Acquires Workspace Communications Cloud Customer Base

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired all of the rights to the customer relationships of WorkSpace Communications, LLC, a cloud provider of Microsoft Unified Communications and Modern Workplace solutions. The strategic purchase is part of Altigen's capital allocation strategy to drive its cloud growth.

WorkSpace, based in the Midwest, delivers a suite of hosted Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies that include Unified Communications and Collaboration, Office 365, Teams and integrated cloud-based Contact Center solutions. WorkSpace counts over 2,000 cloud subscribers among its customers, which Altigen plans to migrate to its hosted Microsoft platforms. The migration will consolidate services, simplify management, streamline customer support, and enable Altigen to achieve greater economies of scale.

Under terms of the agreement, Altigen has acquired all of WorkSpace's right, title, and interest in, to and under its customer relationships. The transaction is valued at 1.6 times the annual revenues for each WorkSpace cloud customer transitioned to Altigen, which is expected to be accretive to Altigen's current revenue multiple and net income.

"As Microsoft continues to grow their market share for both Office 365 and Teams, organizations are increasingly looking to displace their legacy, on-premises PBX systems with cloud-based Unified Communications fully integrated with Microsoft's solutions," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen's President & CEO. "With Altigen and WorkSpace targeting similar customers with the same types of Microsoft solutions, the combination of the companies was just a natural fit. In addition, the value-add solutions Altigen has been developing for its own cloud customers will also be available to the WorkSpace customers as they migrate to Altigen's cloud solutions."

According to Bryan DiGiorgio, WorkSpace's CEO, "Altigen and Workspace have been partners for the past 8 years, including WorkSpace's hosting of certain Altigen solutions in our datacenter integrated with our platform - which can now be further extended as part of this transaction. Our companies have had discussions, over the years, about combining forces. The timing is finally right to conclude a transaction that is beneficial to both WorkSpace and Altigen and, most importantly, our customers."

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Altigen's ability to drive its cloud growth; statements regarding the expected accretive effect of the transaction on Altigen's financial statements, including revenue and net income; expectations regarding Altigen's growth in the Microsoft-based Cloud Unified Communications Market; the expected benefits of the rights, title, and interest in, to and under its customer relationships of WorkSpace Communications, LLC; Altigen's ability to successfully migrate WorkSpace customers, consolidate services, streamline customer support, and Altigen's ability to achieve greater economies of scale.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Altigen cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Altigen does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

